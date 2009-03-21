RSS

Mark Hooker

The basement of the Plymouth Church features a table of liquor bottles, a generous amount of orange animal print wall décor and a tasteful picture of Mark Hooker in drag as a fictitious singer named Angela Arden. It’s the set of Spiral Theatre’s .. more

Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

After a number of years in Milwaukee, most recently as Artistic Director of Spiral Theatre Company, Mark Hooker is leaving for the twin cities. Before he does so, he will be starring in his final production in MilwaukeeCharles Busch’s campy comedy.. more

Mar 18, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

After a number of years in Milwaukee, most recently as Artistic Director of Spiral Theatre Company, Mark Hooker is leaving for the twin cities. Before he does so, he will be starring in his final production in MilwaukeeCharles Busch’s Die Mommie D.. more

Mar 17, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

  A right-wing Republican from West Allis has been recruiting conservative candidat www.expressmilwaukee.com ,Taking Liberties more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

blogimage2930.jpe

Minneapolis rock heroes Soul Asylum helped find several runaway children with the video f The Silver Lining ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES