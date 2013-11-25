Mark Keefe
Program Director Mark Keefe is Out at Radio Milwaukee
Radio Milwaukee's program manager Mark Keefe has parted ways with the station after three and a half years there, the station announced last week. The Louisville, Ky., native brought big changes to the station, fine-tuning its programming and dr.. more
Nov 25, 2013 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Mark Keefe: Programming 88Nine Radio Milwaukee
This spring Louisville, Ky., native Mark Keefe marked his first year as program director for WYMS-FM 88.9 Radio Milwaukee, a position that has tapped his two decades of experience in both commercial and noncommercial radio... more
Jun 15, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff
We Six: All Our Own
For its latest program, the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s resident jazz sextet will present the latest original compositions from members and composers Jamie Breiwick, Mark Davis and Paul Silbergleit. Breiwick, a foundation in more
Feb 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee