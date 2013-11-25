RSS

Mark Keefe

make keefe radio milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Radio Milwaukee's program manager Mark Keefe has parted ways with the station after three and a half years there, the station announced last week. The Louisville, Ky., native brought big changes to the station, fine-tuning its programming and dr.. more

Nov 25, 2013 9:00 PM On Music

blogimage15133.jpe

This spring Louisville, Ky., native Mark Keefe marked his first year as program director for WYMS-FM 88.9 Radio Milwaukee, a position that has tapped his two decades of experience in both commercial and noncommercial radio... more

Jun 15, 2011 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage9742.jpe

For its latest program, the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s resident jazz sextet will present the latest original compositions from members and composers Jamie Breiwick, Mark Davis and Paul Silbergleit. Breiwick, a foundation in more

Feb 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES