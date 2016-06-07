RSS
Mark Mothersbaugh
Pee-wee’s Big Music
Jun 7, 2016 1:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Mark Mothersbaugh: Myopia (Princeton Architectural Press), edited by Adam Lerner
In Mark Mothersbaugh: Myopia, Adam Lerner explores how Devo was an art collective posing as a band, a Dada ensemble parodying the pretentions of rock music. Mark Mothersbaugh, the art school graduate at the center of the project, is the sub... more
Dec 24, 2014 3:34 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Posies w/ Brendan Benson and Aqueduct
The Posies positioned themselves as perhaps the best power-pop band since Big Star, a comparison that became even easier to make when band principals Jon Auer and Ken Stringfellow joined hero Alex Chilton in his touring lineup of Big Star more
Nov 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!