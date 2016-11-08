RSS

Mark Mulhern

A collection of Charles Munch’s Surrealist-Literalist oil paintings, titled “Human Nature,” is displayed at the Tory Folliard Gallery through Nov. 26. more

Nov 8, 2016 1:52 PM Visual Arts

Artist Mark Mulhern’s current exhibition is aptly titled “The Space Between;” it’s a space occupied by this masterful artist’s works that never shout or proclaim but yet do not lack energy. His exhibition runs through Oct. 15 in the Tory... more

Sep 20, 2016 3:02 PM Visual Arts

Mark Mulhern’s “New Works” exhibit, showing Sept. 16-Oct. 15 at Tory Folliard Gallery, presents the latest batch of the artist’s whimsical paintings which infuse their representation with abstract flair. more

Sep 13, 2016 3:21 PM Visual Arts

Two new exhibitions at the Tory Folliard Gallery (233 N. Milwaukee St.) each introduce the everyday into their art. Cathy Martin comes to her craft from an earthy angle more

Sep 11, 2014 11:46 AM Visual Arts

May means many things: The Kentucky Derby, Mother’s Day. We even celebrate the International Awareness Day for Chronic Immunological and Neurological Diseases. May has special significance for visual artists and visual arts organizations in... more

May 12, 2014 12:19 AM Visual Arts

In a world where artists vie for attention, a world cluttered with clutter, it’s refreshing to spend time with the decidedly thoughtful paintings and drawings of Mark Mulhern. His current exhibition, “Pulling Back the Curtain” (through D... more

Sep 10, 2013 11:55 PM Visual Arts

There’s an endemic belief that artists know not what they do: that their works are wrought not through reflection but through inspiration—etymologically, being breathed into (namely, by a spirit or the gods). “Bilde Künstler! Rede nicht! / ... more

Sep 4, 2013 12:00 AM Visual Arts

At Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art, past and present converge in the third edition of the biennial exhibition series, “Current Tendencies III: Artists From Milwaukee.” This time, nine Milwaukee artists selected artworks fro... more

Sep 3, 2013 1:27 AM Visual Arts

The Haggerty Museum of Art—nestled on the edge of Marquette University’s beautifully landscaped Central Mall between Wisconsin and Clybourn avenues, and 12th and 13th streets—presents “Current Tendencies III.” This dynamic group exhibiti... more

Aug 14, 2013 12:15 AM Visual Arts

Spring Gallery Night brought chilly winds, yet the crowds discovered their untiring enthusiasm for Milwaukee art, so the galleries and venues were filled. Numerous people ventured to see “ Eggs Benedict more

Apr 22, 2013 8:18 PM Visual Arts

