Mark Puchinsky
Christmas at the Brumder Mansion
It’s exceedingly difficult to tell an original Christmas story. With Home For Christmas, playwright Liz Shipe does a solidly entertaining job of telling a story familiar enough to seem like a dramatic stage comedy that’s been around more
Dec 18, 2013 1:42 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Talk With Two Gentleman of Verona
Theatre is inherently social. As social technology develops, it can't help but augment the social end of the art form. Mark Puchinsky of the Riotous Shakespeare Troupe is taking advantage of a relatively new service offered by Google this com.. more
Jun 8, 2012 2:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Free, Outdoor Shakespeare in June
June features not one, but two free outdoor productions of Shakespearean works. The better known of the two productions is Macbeth, which is being staged by Optimist Theatre. There is little that could be said here about Macbeth that hasn't... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Year of Magical Thinking
Author Joan Didion’s husband died of a sudden heart attack on Dec. 30, 2003. A year and a day later, Didion had completed her memoir about dealing with his death, A Year of Magical Thinking, which became one of 2005’s most acclaimed and,Tod... more
Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee