It’s exceedingly difficult to tell an original Christmas story. With Home For Christmas, playwright Liz Shipe does a solidly entertaining job of telling a story familiar enough to seem like a dramatic stage comedy that’s been around more

Dec 18, 2013 1:42 AM Theater

  Theatre is inherently social. As social technology develops, it can't help but augment the social end of the art form. Mark Puchinsky of the Riotous Shakespeare Troupe is taking advantage of a relatively new service offered by Google this com.. more

Jun 8, 2012 2:28 AM Theater

June features not one, but two free outdoor productions of Shakespearean works. The better known of the two productions is Macbeth, which is being staged by Optimist Theatre. There is little that could be said here about Macbeth that hasn't... more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Author Joan Didion’s husband died of a sudden heart attack on Dec. 30, 2003. A year and a day later, Didion had completed her memoir about dealing with his death, A Year of Magical Thinking, which became one of 2005’s most acclaimed and,Tod... more

Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

