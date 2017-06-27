RSS

Mark Rothko

paw06292017.jpg.jpe

Outskirts Theatre goes Bare, Third Avenue Playhouse turns Red, Wisconsin Philharmonic takes a hike for veterans, and DanceCircus splashes around Milwaukee’s Lakefront. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:34 PM Performing Arts Weekly

rothko_no_14.jpg.jpe

On Tuesday evening I wasmugged. To celebrate having submitted our students' grades and to prepare foremails of discontent, a group of friends and I repaired to the Riverwest FillingStation for trivia and a $10 burger-and-beer special. Merrymaki.. more

May 19, 2014 12:38 AM Visual Arts

blogimage10292.jpe

Some of the most cutting edge composers of the last century have worked in one of the most unlikely mediums: cartoons. Composers like Raymond Scott, who scored animated icons like Bugs Bunny, the Roadrunner and Ren and Stimpy, created wild more

Mar 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES