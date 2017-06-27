Mark Rothko
Performing Arts Weekly: June 29-June 5, 2017
Outskirts Theatre goes Bare, Third Avenue Playhouse turns Red, Wisconsin Philharmonic takes a hike for veterans, and DanceCircus splashes around Milwaukee’s Lakefront. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:34 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
On Being Mugged: An Aesthetic Perspective
On Tuesday evening I wasmugged. To celebrate having submitted our students' grades and to prepare foremails of discontent, a group of friends and I repaired to the Riverwest FillingStation for trivia and a $10 burger-and-beer special. Merrymaki.. more
May 19, 2014 12:38 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Present Music
Some of the most cutting edge composers of the last century have worked in one of the most unlikely mediums: cartoons. Composers like Raymond Scott, who scored animated icons like Bugs Bunny, the Roadrunner and Ren and Stimpy, created wild more
Mar 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee