RSS

Mark Salentine

  There are countless challenges and difficulties with bringing one of the most beloved holiday films in history to a live theatre stage. The Sunset Playhouse does an admirable job of this with its production of It’s A Wonderful Life. Adapted f.. more

Dec 1, 2010 10:26 AM Theater

Just a couple of hours ago, I got an email from Mark Salentine—Artistic Director of the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove. Evidently, due to “severe financial difficulties,” the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove has decided to eliminate the position o.. more

Nov 20, 2010 7:29 PM Theater

blogimage11973.jpe

Two artists, two mediums—one uses sensual form, the other luscious color. Both artists, Susan Stamm Evans and Lon Michels, are featured in exhibitions at Tory Folliard Gallery through Sept. 4.In the main gallery, “Susan Stamm Evans: Bronze ... more

Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

As contemporary farces go, Ken Ludwig’s Leading Ladies is pretty nondescript. Two down-on-their luck actors find themselves impersonating long, lost female relatives of a dying woman in order to obtain an inheritance. In the process of doing so,.. more

Jun 5, 2010 1:44 PM Theater

When then-Gov. Tommy Thompson launched the Wisconsin Works (W-2)program in 1996, it was supposed to end welfare as we know it bygetting people to work for their benefits, which would lead toindependen,Expresso more

Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso

blogimage6079.jpe

The Milwaukee Public Museum followed up its popular “Body Worlds” exhibitition with another high-profile exhibit that has broken records at museums around the world, “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition.” This loaded exhibit tells the more

Apr 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 7 Comments

blogimage5421.jpe

This year’s Academy Award nominations were a bummer for everyone who prefers good old-fashioned entertainment to dramas about the Holocaust. It’s not too surprising that, like the Best Picture n,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES