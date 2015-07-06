Mark Sandman
The Dirtiest Mouth in Milwaukee: The Legend of Dirty Helen
“ Milwaukee in the late 1920swas a town of unblushing, brawny vice rammed through with scents of Europeancooking, cheap perfume, and workers’ sweat… the city’s gentry tried to misleadthemselves into thinking of Milwaukee as fragile and cultur.. more
Jul 6, 2015 4:10 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments
Stream "Blood Money and Treason," The Latest from Milwaukee Folk Rockers Twin Brother
Last year the Milwaukee alt-rock duo Jackraasch quietly broke up, then promptly picked up where they left off. Singer/guitarist Sean Raasch and drummer Tyler Nelson rebranded themselves Twin Brother, adding a third man to the band, bassist Lodewij.. more
Nov 14, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Third Day w/ Chad James
Anyone missing the kind of soft rock with a slightly crusty exterior that Darius "Hootie" Rucker proffered in the '90s with his Blowfish could do plenty worse than to give an ear to Third Day's Mac Powell. Of course, listeners to certain more
Aug 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
‘Pops: A Life of Louis Armstrong’
Terry Teachout’s previous biographical subjects are George Balanchine and H. L. Mencken, so it’s a boon to Louis Armstrong fans that Teachout chose the great man for this new life story. Pops: A Life of Louis Armstrong (Houghton Mifflin Har... more
Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Eric Beaumont Books