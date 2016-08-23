RSS
Mark Sheppard
Triple Eye Industries Celebrates Two Very Productive Years
The Milwaukee punk label Triple Eye Industries celebrates its two-year anniversary with two nights of shows at the Cactus Club. more
Aug 23, 2016 3:15 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
Volunteer Pick Up Some New Tricks
Goner, the new 10-inch EP by the Milwaukee trio Volunteer, is getting some attention because of a recent endorsement by a member of the punk-rock royalty: Jawbreaker more
Oct 28, 2014 11:33 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature 1 Comments
Volunteer Commit Themselves to the Local Heavy Music Scene
On July 20, the criminally underrated record label Amphetamine Reptile will host a concert in Minneapolis to celebrate its more than 25-year existence. Whereas larger labels like Sub Pop often pushed to become more more
Jul 2, 2013 10:59 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!