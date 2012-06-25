Mark Shurilla
Boris and Doris On the Town
On the Boulevard: A delightful evening of words and wine —“Verse and Vino”—raised funds for the irrepressible Boulevard Theatre, celebrating its “first” 26 years. The expansively beautiful Zimmerman Architectural Studio more
Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee
More than 180 artists will display their works to tens of thousands of visitors at this year's Lakefront Festival of Arts, which raises funds for the Milwaukee Art Museum. Attendees may purchase much of the art on display, which includes..... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Lest We Forget Memorial Concert @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Considering that Lest We Forget grew out of a Facebook page designed to allow people to share memories and photos of departed members of the Milwaukee music scene, the end result was fairly astonishing. It's rare that an event comes along t... more
May 28, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 3 Comments
Remembering Milwaukee's Punk Scene
If one marker of growing old is the realization that the companions of youth are dying, then the survivors... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Music Feature 2 Comments
Mark Shurilla R.I.P
There wasn't a name for what Mark Shurilla was doing when he started a Milwaukee band called the Electric Assholes in the mid-1970s. A couple of years later when punk rock came to town, Shurilla found a context for his inventive spoofing... more
May 15, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music 5 Comments
R.I.P. Mark Shurilla
Mark Shurilla, a fixture of the Milwaukee music scene whose projects included the punk-era band The Blackholes, the Irish-rock group McTavish and the Buddy Holly tribute band The Greatest Hits, passed away this morning at age 64, his family announ.. more
May 14, 2012 6:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
MPS-Takeover Forum Takes It to the Public
Thursday’sRiverside University High School forum featured MPS takeover supportersB Shepherd ,News Features more
Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Quantum of Criticism
I may have been alone among film critics in calling Quantum of Solace the best Bond ever, but millions of moviegoers were willing to meet my opinion at least half way. Quantum of Solace scored the biggest opening weekend ever for 007. And the jug.. more
Nov 24, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Santa
Thesecond EP from Champaign, Ill.’s Santa solidifies and tweaks ,CD Reviews more
May 26, 2008 12:00 AM Casey Bye Album Reviews
Danny J featuring Mark Shurilla & The Greatest Hits, Larry Lynne
Ah,nostalgia. Longtime Milwaukeemainstay Danny J has gathered some friends to bask in Milwaukee's Soul of Rock& Roll ,CD Reviews more
May 6, 2008 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Bob Watt Dies at 86
Bob Watt, whose roots as a Milwaukee legend stretched back to counter culture '60s, writing poetry for Milwaukee's underground paper Kaleidoscope and reading his poems at the Avante Garde coffeehouse. Many Milwaukeeans first meet... more
Jan 9, 2012 12:00 AM Mark Shurilla A&E Feature