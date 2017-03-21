Mark St. Germain
Acacia Finds Common Ground in 'The Best of Enemies'
The saying, “truth is stranger than fiction" immediately comes to mind when considering the main characters in Acacia Theatre’s The Best of Enemies ... more
Mar 21, 2017 2:12 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Auditions For BEST OF ENEMIES with Acacia
Some time ago, playwright Mark St. Germaine adapted Osha Gray Davidson’s bestselling Best of Enemies for the stage. It tells the story of a friendship struck between a member of the KKK and an African-American civili rights activist in Dur.. more
Aug 19, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Meeting of Great Minds
In Acacia Theatre’s production of Mark St. Germain’s cleverly written play, Freud’s Last Session, Sigmund Freud and C.S. Lewis argue about God. more
Oct 13, 2015 8:02 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Skylight Opera’s Must-See ‘H.M.S. Pinafore’
When I think through all the Skylight Opera productions I have seen there over the last 25 years, Gilbert & Sullivan are the high points. H.M.S. Pinafore, which opened last weekend, handsomely adds luster to the G&S tradition at Skylight.Pe... more
Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music