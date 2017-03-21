RSS

Mark St. Germain

inreviewacacia.jpg.jpe

The saying, “truth is stranger than fiction" immediately comes to mind when considering the main characters in Acacia Theatre’s The Best of Enemies ... more

Mar 21, 2017 2:12 PM Theater

13895277_10154338687278279_9008724565280661946_n.jpg.jpe

Some time ago, playwright Mark St. Germaine adapted Osha Gray Davidson’s bestselling Best of Enemies for the stage. It tells the story of a friendship struck between a member of the KKK and an African-American civili rights activist in Dur.. more

Aug 19, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

theatrereview_acacia_(bylauraheise).jpg.jpe

In Acacia Theatre’s production of Mark St. Germain’s cleverly written play, Freud’s Last Session, Sigmund Freud and C.S. Lewis argue about God. more

Oct 13, 2015 8:02 PM Theater

When I think through all the Skylight Opera productions I have seen there over the last 25 years, Gilbert & Sullivan are the high points. H.M.S. Pinafore, which opened last weekend, handsomely adds luster to the G&S tradition at Skylight.Pe... more

Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES