Mark Strong

Before I Go to Sleep
Her bloodshot eyes open to an unfamiliar scene—the same one she experiences every morning. Christine (Nicole Kidman) awakens in a blur and moves aside the hand of an unknown man draped across her chest. She stumbles for the bathroom as conf... more
Nov 4, 2014 5:45 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Oct. 29
Adapted from the 2011 bestseller by British author S. J. Watson, this thriller introduces Christine Lucas (Nicole Kidman), a 40-year-old woman unable to retain new memories once she goes to bed each night. Awakening daily to a home she does... more
Oct 29, 2014 11:57 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Home Movies/Out on Digital: July 30
Perhaps the hand of executive producer Ridley Scott (Blade Runner) is discernable in the future-is-now backdrop for this British crime drama. Many cool visual moments—London in glass and steel and a man chasing motorbikes on foot—dress up a... more
Jul 31, 2013 12:16 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies