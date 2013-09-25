Mark Ulrich
The Truth Will Out
The generative question for Jason Wells’ Perfect Mendacity was whether individuals trained in Method Acting could beat a polygraph test. Method Acting allows practitioners to generate emotions on cue through conditioned mental imagery. Empl... more
Sep 25, 2013 12:39 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Leaking Sensitive Secrets
The idea itself is engrossing. The fact that it’s an idea that forms a premise for a play being brought to the stage by Next Act Theatre makes it irresistible. The company’s staging of Jason Wells’ Perfect Mendacity stars Mark Ulrich as Wal... more
Sep 20, 2013 12:37 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Next Act's 'Vigil' Finds Comic Balance
Next Act Theatre's production of Morris Panych's Vigil is a work of art. The darkly comic story of a man waiting for his aunt to die requires a precise balance that director Mary MacDonald Kerr and company execute quite well... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Off the Wall's 'Sisters Rosensweig' Filled to the Brim
The Sisters Rosensweig, much like its titular siblings, holds varying traits and attitudes, at times at odds with one another. Off the Wall Theatre's current production of the Wendy Wasserstein Broadway hit tries its best, and at times succ... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Milwaukee Rep's Classic 'To Kill a Mockingbird'
The Milwaukee Rep creates a powerful stage drama from a classic of American literature, as it presents Christopher Sergel's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird. An ensemble provides vocal scoring to a brilliantly balanced... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dark Comedy With Next Act
So there’s this guykind of a jerk. He quits his job as a bank clerk to care for his ailing aunt. He wants her to die so that he can collect his inheritance. She’s in no hurry to die. And it’s a comedy. And it’s being presented by Next Act, which.. more
Jan 23, 2012 2:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Best Of All Possible Goats & Monkeys
Former Milwaukee Shakespeare company Goats & Monkeys will be hosting a staged reading of a new play featuring a kind of a strange mix of talent on Monday. It’s a staged reading of a new play with the breathtakingly forgettable title The Best o.. more
Feb 6, 2011 5:13 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Flash Vs. Depth: Four Places With Next Act
This weekend has been a study in contrast for me. Friday night, I saw the Rep’s reasonably massive production of Cabaret. Last night I saw a very minimalist, realistic, straight-ahead drama with Next Act. And I ended up preferring the Next Act s.. more
Sep 19, 2010 3:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Edo de Waart, Milwaukee’s New Maestro
"All of the great orchestras of Europe took root in colder, less temperate countries," says de Waart, a Netherlands native who will raise his baton as MSO music director for the first time on Sept. 26. "The better the weather, the lower the... more
Sep 4, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Around MKE 1 Comments
Flight of the Conchords w/ Eugene Mirman
Opener Eugene Mirman has some advice to people who might be tempted to shout and holler throughout the Flight of the Conchords’ routine, as many did during the musical-comedy duo’s concert here last May: Don’t do it. “Crowds can ge more
May 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Bucks vs. Celtics
Just in time for St. Patty’s Day, the Boston Celtics make a noon appearance in Milwaukee at the Bradley Center—where hopefully they’ll be defeated by the Milwaukee Bucks.,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee