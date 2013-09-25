RSS

Mark Ulrich

The generative question for Jason Wells’ Perfect Mendacity was whether individuals trained in Method Acting could beat a polygraph test. Method Acting allows practitioners to generate emotions on cue through conditioned mental imagery. Empl... more

Sep 25, 2013 12:39 AM Theater

The idea itself is engrossing. The fact that it’s an idea that forms a premise for a play being brought to the stage by Next Act Theatre makes it irresistible. The company’s staging of Jason Wells’ Perfect Mendacity stars Mark Ulrich as Wal... more

Sep 20, 2013 12:37 AM Theater

Next Act Theatre's production of Morris Panych's Vigil is a work of art. The darkly comic story of a man waiting for his aunt to die requires a precise balance that director Mary MacDonald Kerr and company execute quite well... more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The Sisters Rosensweig, much like its titular siblings, holds varying traits and attitudes, at times at odds with one another. Off the Wall Theatre's current production of the Wendy Wasserstein Broadway hit tries its best, and at times succ... more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Rep creates a powerful stage drama from a classic of American literature, as it presents Christopher Sergel's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird. An ensemble provides vocal scoring to a brilliantly balanced... more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

So there’s this guykind of a jerk. He quits his job as a bank clerk to care for his ailing aunt. He wants her to die so that he can collect his inheritance. She’s in no hurry to die. And it’s a comedy. And it’s being presented by Next Act, which.. more

Jan 23, 2012 2:51 AM Theater

Former Milwaukee Shakespeare company Goats & Monkeys will be hosting a staged reading of a new play featuring a kind of a strange mix of talent on Monday. It’s a staged reading of a new play with the breathtakingly forgettable title The Best o.. more

Feb 6, 2011 5:13 AM Theater

This weekend has been a study in contrast for me. Friday night, I saw the Rep’s reasonably massive production of Cabaret. Last night I saw a very minimalist, realistic, straight-ahead drama with Next Act. And I ended up preferring the Next Act s.. more

Sep 19, 2010 3:40 PM Theater

"All of the great orchestras of Europe took root in colder, less temperate countries," says de Waart, a Netherlands native who will raise his baton as MSO music director for the first time on Sept. 26. "The better the weather, the lower the... more

Sep 4, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

Opener Eugene Mirman has some advice to people who might be tempted to shout and holler throughout the Flight of the Conchords’ routine, as many did during the musical-comedy duo’s concert here last May: Don’t do it. “Crowds can ge more

May 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

Just in time for St. Patty’s Day, the Boston Celtics make a noon appearance in Milwaukee at the Bradley Center—where hopefully they’ll be defeated by the Milwaukee Bucks.,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

