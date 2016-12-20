RSS

Mark Waldoch

A series of shows timed for the holidays make it a great week for Milwaukee music. Also Snoop Dogg is coming. more

Dec 20, 2016 2:20 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photos courtesy Andrew Feller

It was a night of Prince covers, saxophones and powerful local performances in Walker's Point. more

Apr 22, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

Photo credit: Kat Schleicher

Hello Death and a vast array of collaborators brought real creativity to their reinterpretations of Prince’s beloved songbook. more

Oct 19, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Of all the great songwriters of the last half century, Patti Smith is one of the most unknowable. That’s not because Smith is particularly private or her work is evasive or more

Oct 14, 2014 12:22 AM Music Feature

When The Celebrated Workingman announced their final show last winter, there was no doubt that singer-songwriter Mark Waldoch would carry on as a solo act. The fate of the music the boisterous indie-rock band had been working on between their 2011.. more

Apr 9, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

Several years ago a group of friends were discussing the date April 14 when one of them commented that the date (4/14) is the same as Milwaukee’s area code (414). From that casual observation, an,A&E Feature more

Apr 11, 2013 11:57 AM A&E Feature

If you haven’t seen Fever Marlene for a while—and, given the group’s relative silence over the last few years, that’s a strong possibility—then you might not recognize them anymore. It’s been five years since the more

Apr 2, 2013 9:42 PM Local Music

Feb 12, 2013 3:50 PM On Music

Recorded in a four-day blitz, The Celebrated Workingman's 2008 debut album, Herald the Dickens, captured the bombast and euphoria of the Milwaukee rock band's colorful live shows. Given singer-songwriter Mark Waldoch's predilection for... more

Sep 7, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music

A Day in Hollywood/ A Night in the Ukraine is a clever, nostalgic package. The two-part tribute to 1930s Hollywood cinema packs just enough intellectual edge to keep the show interesting beneath the surface of a light musical comedy, and th... more

Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Red Cloud at Dawn ,Books more

Nov 30, 2009 12:00 AM Books

