This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 22-28
A series of shows timed for the holidays make it a great week for Milwaukee music. Also Snoop Dogg is coming. more
Dec 20, 2016 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Recap: Arte Para Todos 2016, Day One
It was a night of Prince covers, saxophones and powerful local performances in Walker's Point. more
Apr 22, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
'Prince Uncovered' @ Pitman Theatre
Hello Death and a vast array of collaborators brought real creativity to their reinterpretations of Prince’s beloved songbook. more
Oct 19, 2015 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Interpreting Patti Smith
Of all the great songwriters of the last half century, Patti Smith is one of the most unknowable. That’s not because Smith is particularly private or her work is evasive or more
Oct 14, 2014 12:22 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Celebrated Workingman Clear Out the Vaults with a New Album
When The Celebrated Workingman announced their final show last winter, there was no doubt that singer-songwriter Mark Waldoch would carry on as a solo act. The fate of the music the boisterous indie-rock band had been working on between their 2011.. more
Apr 9, 2014 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Every Day is Milwaukee Day, but April 14 is When We Celebrate Milwaukee Day
Several years ago a group of friends were discussing the date April 14 when one of them commented that the date (4/14) is the same as Milwaukee’s area code (414). From that casual observation, an,A&E Feature more
Apr 11, 2013 11:57 AM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature
An Expanded Fever Marlene
If you haven’t seen Fever Marlene for a while—and, given the group’s relative silence over the last few years, that’s a strong possibility—then you might not recognize them anymore. It’s been five years since the more
Apr 2, 2013 9:42 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Celebrated Workingman Will Play Their Last Show Saturday
Feb 12, 2013 3:50 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Celebrated Workingman's Softened Intensity
Recorded in a four-day blitz, The Celebrated Workingman's 2008 debut album, Herald the Dickens, captured the bombast and euphoria of the Milwaukee rock band's colorful live shows. Given singer-songwriter Mark Waldoch's predilection for... more
Sep 7, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
