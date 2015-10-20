RSS

Mark Walters

The lively Boston-based ensemble Rumbarroco gave a rousing concert Saturday evening at the Zelazo Center at UW-Milwaukee, part of the Early Music Now series. Titled “Fiesta: A Hispanic Heritage Celebration,” the program featured music in... more

Oct 20, 2015 8:37 PM Classical Music

The Florentine Opera’s season opener, Madama Butterfly, seemed something of a mixed bag at first. The first act lacked luster, but act two came as a revelation with standout performances from Alyson Cambridge in the title role, and Mark Wal... more

Oct 20, 2015 8:34 PM Classical Music

ae.jpg.jpe

Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata, one of the world’s most beloved operas, remains the unique crown jewel of his three middle-period transitional works, sharing honors with Il Trovatore and Rigoletto as the composer’s initial breakthrough to gre... more

Nov 5, 2013 11:38 PM A&E Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES