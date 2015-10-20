Mark Walters
Early Music Now’s Latin Fiesta
The lively Boston-based ensemble Rumbarroco gave a rousing concert Saturday evening at the Zelazo Center at UW-Milwaukee, part of the Early Music Now series. Titled “Fiesta: A Hispanic Heritage Celebration,” the program featured music in... more
Oct 20, 2015 8:37 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Powerful, Moving ‘Madama Butterfly’
The Florentine Opera’s season opener, Madama Butterfly, seemed something of a mixed bag at first. The first act lacked luster, but act two came as a revelation with standout performances from Alyson Cambridge in the title role, and Mark Wal... more
Oct 20, 2015 8:34 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
Florentine Opera stages Verdi’s ‘La Traviata’ at the Marcus Center
Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata, one of the world’s most beloved operas, remains the unique crown jewel of his three middle-period transitional works, sharing honors with Il Trovatore and Rigoletto as the composer’s initial breakthrough to gre... more
Nov 5, 2013 11:38 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature