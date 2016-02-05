Marketing
A New Shopping Experience for Men in Milwaukee
Jason and Jesse Meyer had been in the apparel industry foraround 20 years before opening their new venture, the Milworks store. They previouslyowned Detour, a clothing store on Brady Street, for 13 years before shutting downthe ope.. more
Feb 5, 2016 4:50 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: Bad Marketing, the Local Rap Scene's Disadvantage, and Dave Chappelle
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're questioning the wisdom of a prominently displayed billboard touting Milwaukee's arts scene with a photo of six white, middle-aged men in charge of the ci.. more
Sep 26, 2014 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The New, Improved Governor
So, is it possible there’s a new, improved, more moderate Gov. Scott Walker who’d like to teach Wisconsin to sing in perfect harmony and wants to buy the world a Coke? more
Jan 22, 2013 10:11 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
From Brad and Janet to Blanche and Jane
Off The Wall Theatre recently announced a change in its October show. They had originally scheduled to do The Rocky Horror Show in October. Plans have changed. Off The Wall switches from the tale of Brad and Janet to the tale of Blanche and Jane.. more
Aug 8, 2011 2:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wisconsin’s Own: Twenty Remarkable Homes (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by M. Caren Connolly, Louis Wasserman and Zane Williams
When wealth arrives, mansions will follow to house the oversize desires of the rich and to trumpet the status of the owners. At least until the age of the McMansion, conspicuous architectural consumption was also a forum of creativity for p... more
Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Hip-Hop Hates Multiple Sclerosis
The city has a choice between two benefit concerts for multiple sclerosis tonight. While a more rock- and folk-leaning lineup plays Art Bar tonight, a host of talent from the city’s hip-hop scene will team up for their own benefit at the more
Apr 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Essential Press and Publicity Advice For Local Bands
Yesterday I sat on a media/press panel for local bands sponsored byWMSE, where bloggers from Fan-Belt and Muzzle of Bees offered helpfulbest practice tips for securing coverage. Since the conversation washeavy on procedural and technical practi.. more
Aug 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks @ Red, White and Pabst Blue Ribbon
For the same reason you'll never see a Pabst Blue Ribbon commercial with bikini voll Real Emotional Trash ,Concert Reviews more
Jul 9, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 4 Comments
One Formula for Targeting Customers with Music
May 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Yelle
Her nylon-and-neon fashion sense suggests a return to ’80s bubblegum pop songs about candy, but French singer Yelle has far too much attitude to sing about anything that saccharine. Instead she sasses,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Isn't It Romantic
The Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret continues its season tonight with an 7:30 p.m. Isn’t It Romantic ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Drawn from Life
Katie Musolff, a 2004 graduate of Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, stakes her name on her award-winning oils. Her near-life-size portraits capture the unique persona and soul of her subject in masterf,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sonny Landreth
Incendiary slide-master Sonny Landreth cut his teeth and forged his way among John Same Old ,CD Reviews more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews 1 Comments
Buddy Guy
There's something about the blues that keeps many of its legends healthy and active well into old age. Buddy Guy, for instance, still performs with unprecedented energy for a man now in his,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Flamboyant Masquerade
The Belle's Stratagem, British playwright Hannah Cowley's 18th-century comedy of manners, The Belle's Stratagem ,Theater more
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Down and Dirty CD Recommendations
I’m headed to SXSW tomorrow, so this music blog will go dark for the better part of the week, but expect daily updates on the festival on the site’s SXSW page starting Thursday. In the meantime, I’d be remiss if I didn’t offer some ultra.. more
Mar 11, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Interactive Marketing Event
Feb 4, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
I am trying to do all I can to conserve energy
IRead Lisa Kaiser's article with interest. I am trying to do all I can toconserve energ The Healing Passage: Voices from the Water ,Letters more
Feb 1, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
A Field of Dreams
What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,News Features more
Jan 10, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments