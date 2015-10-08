RSS

Marlene Dietrich

Oct 8, 2015 3:25 PM I Hate Hollywood

Toronto Film Festival

Here are some excellent titles chosen by our film critic, recently available for home viewing:Miss Julie The heat is rising on Midsummer’s Eve, 1890, on an Irish country estate as the lovely,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Jun 12, 2015 11:25 AM Home Movies

James Harvey opens his latest book with a quote from another great essayist, James Baldwin, on the essence of movie stars. “One does not go to see them act,” Baldwin wrote. “One goes to watch them be.” It was an astute observation 40 years a.. more

May 4, 2015 3:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

 EmilJannings was top billed in The Blue Angel ,yet the 1930 film became Marlene Dietrich’s launch pad to stardom. The Blue Angel has been issued in atwo-disc Blu-ray set, featuring the slightly different German and Englis.. more

Dec 17, 2013 4:44 PM I Hate Hollywood

The works of award-winning Mexican architect Luis Barrágan and Milwaukee’s Francisco X. Mora redefine the modernist aesthetic in upcoming exhibitions at Latino Arts Inc. and the Museum of Wisconsin Art, respectively.Beginning Sept. 10, the more

Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

They’ll always be best known as an alt-country band, but on recent efforts the Old 97’s have covered more territory than that restrictive label suggests. Their latest album, 2008’s Blame It On Gravity , is their flashiest yet, a more

Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee rep has assembled some of its finest actors for its production of Conor McPherson’s contemporary drama The Seafarer , the tale of four Irishmen who play poker with the devil. Lee Ernst plays Sharky, an alcoholic more

Feb 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

