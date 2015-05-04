RSS

Marlon Brando

ihatehollywood_watchingthembe.jpg.jpe

James Harvey opens his latest book with a quote from another great essayist, James Baldwin, on the essence of movie stars. “One does not go to see them act,” Baldwin wrote. “One goes to watch them be.” It was an astute observation 40 years a.. more

May 4, 2015 3:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

solo_ante_el_peligro_3.jpg.jpe

Westerns are the most cherished American film genre, providing rip-roaring action and powerful drama. Some of the most provocative, often in black-and-white, probed the psychology beneath the gunplay. In my favorite more

Mar 24, 2013 5:21 PM A&E Feature

blogimage11579.jpe

They’ll always be best known as an alt-country band, but on recent efforts the Old 97’s have covered more territory than that restrictive label suggests. Their latest album, 2008’s Blame It On Gravity , is their flashiest yet, a more

Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES