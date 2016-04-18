RSS

Marlon Wayans

We talked with Marlon about his latest film, a pilot he is working on for NBC loosely based on his life and his stand up show Sunday, April 24 at the Pabst Theater. more

Apr 18, 2016 11:09 AM Off the Cuff

635694609748919211-kfp3-sq6009-s1-001-fin.jpg.jpe

Fifty Shades of Black is Marlon Wayans’ attempt to spoof the Fifty Shades of Grey series, with Marlon Wayans taking on the role of the handsome, masochistic billionaire who can’t get enough of a naïve, young journalist. In Kung Fu Panda 3, ... more

Jan 26, 2016 3:24 PM Film Clips

Alaska’s brown bears receive the Disney nature film treatment as a mother and her two newborn cubs are followed throughout the first year of their lives. With avalanche season looming, Sky awakens from her more

Apr 17, 2014 12:21 AM Film Clips

