Marlon Wayans Talks Standup, 'Fifty Shades of Black' and New Sitcom
We talked with Marlon about his latest film, a pilot he is working on for NBC loosely based on his life and his stand up show Sunday, April 24 at the Pabst Theater. more
Apr 18, 2016 11:09 AM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff
Film Clips: Fifty Shades of Black & Kung Fu Panda 3
Fifty Shades of Black is Marlon Wayans’ attempt to spoof the Fifty Shades of Grey series, with Marlon Wayans taking on the role of the handsome, masochistic billionaire who can’t get enough of a naïve, young journalist. In Kung Fu Panda 3, ... more
Jan 26, 2016 3:24 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: April 17
Alaska’s brown bears receive the Disney nature film treatment as a mother and her two newborn cubs are followed throughout the first year of their lives. With avalanche season looming, Sky awakens from her more
Apr 17, 2014 12:21 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips