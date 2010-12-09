Marnie Stern
The Best Albums of 2010
What a fantastic year. In 2010, indie-rock regained its fight, rappers indulged their ambitions, R&B singers fired on all cylinders and songwriters of all genres let it all hang out. Below are my 10 favorites of the year, followed by 10 excellent .. more
Dec 9, 2010 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Marnie Stern Opens Up On Her Self-Titled Album
Sep 9, 2010 5:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Marnie Stern Teases "Honest" New Album with "For Ash"
Jul 22, 2010 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lambs of Abortion
It must be tough to be Lambs of Abortion, a paranoid Milwaukee band convinced that everyone’s out to get them. Republicans, Fox News, oil executives and Evangelical leaders are at the heart of the worldwide conspiracy that Lambs of Abortion... more
Apr 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 11 Comments
Rushing Toward Irrelevance
Once upon a time, conservatives liked to say that “ideas matter.” They attribu 2008 Creators Syndicate Inc. What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment ,News Features more
Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Doyle's Budget is Another Shell Game
An AP story reporting on Jim Doyle's proposed budget starts with this sentence: "Taxes will go up on smokers, the rich, and large companies." ,Left and Right more
Feb 24, 2009 12:00 AM Theodore Hausmann III News Features 1 Comments
Gang Gang Dance/Marnie Stern Concert Now Free
In what's usually a sign of very, very poor ticket sales, the Turner Hall Ballroom announced today that Wednesday night's Gang Gang Dance/Marnie Stern concert is now free. Though the co-headliners each had breakthrough years, earning cheers from m.. more
Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
BEST INDIAN/PAKISTANI RESTAURANT
Maharaja 1550 N. Farwell Ave. 276-2250 Talley’s Folly ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008