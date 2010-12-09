RSS

Marnie Stern

blogimage6155.jpe

What a fantastic year. In 2010, indie-rock regained its fight, rappers indulged their ambitions, R&B singers fired on all cylinders and songwriters of all genres let it all hang out. Below are my 10 favorites of the year, followed by 10 excellent .. more

Dec 9, 2010 1:00 PM On Music

blogimage5800.jpe

Sep 9, 2010 5:32 PM On Music

blogimage5621.jpe

Jul 22, 2010 4:00 PM On Music

blogimage6155.jpe

It must be tough to be Lambs of Abortion, a paranoid Milwaukee band convinced that everyone’s out to get them. Republicans, Fox News, oil executives and Evangelical leaders are at the heart of the worldwide conspiracy that Lambs of Abortion... more

Apr 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 11 Comments

Once upon a time, conservatives liked to say that “ideas matter.” They attribu 2008 Creators Syndicate Inc. What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment ,News Features more

Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

An AP story reporting on Jim Doyle's proposed budget starts with this sentence: "Taxes will go up on smokers, the rich, and large companies." ,Left and Right more

Feb 24, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage1886.jpe

In what's usually a sign of very, very poor ticket sales, the Turner Hall Ballroom announced today that Wednesday night's Gang Gang Dance/Marnie Stern concert is now free. Though the co-headliners each had breakthrough years, earning cheers from m.. more

Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

Maharaja 1550 N. Farwell Ave. 276-2250 Talley’s Folly ,Best Of The City - Dining more

Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008

SOCIAL UPDATES