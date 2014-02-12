Marquette Golden Eagles
UW Badgers and MU Golden Eagles: Time To Step Up
This week will see the Brewers open camp in Arizona and the Bucks watch the NBA all-star festivities from deep in the league's cellar. But when the Observers talked more
Feb 12, 2014 4:39 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Wisconsin Badgers & Marquette Golden Eagles: Feast And Famine
No one realistically expected the Wisconsin basketball team to go undefeated, but the way the Badgers lost twice last week—with Indiana and Michigan scoring way more
Jan 22, 2014 2:41 AM Frank Clines More Sports
WISCONSIN BADGERS, MARQUETTE GOLDEN EAGLES: A FIRST-CLASS SHOWDOWN
Whether they're wearing red or gold, fans at the Kohl Center on Saturday will be rooting for one of the elite basketball programs in the nation. The annual Wisconsin more
Dec 4, 2013 12:18 AM Frank Clines More Sports
TRICKY DANCE STEPS FOR BADGERS AND GOLDEN EAGLES
Based on pre-season expectations, Marquette and Wisconsin have had remarkably successful basketball seasons. But as the NCAA tournament begins this week, fans of each team likely will be disappointed if it doesn't win twice more
Mar 19, 2013 11:28 PM Frank Clines More Sports
M.I.A.'s Losing War Against Lynn Hirschberg
This weekend M.I.A. posted an untitled new song to her blog under a post responding to a critical New York Times Magazine profile by Lynn Hirschberg, but M.I.A.'s is not the first Lynn Hirschberg diss track. With Hole, Courtney Love infamously rec.. more
Jun 1, 2010 4:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Eagles Fly, Badgers Burrow
Sixhours of Super Bowl pregame coverage. SIX HOURS! And that Sixhours of Super Bowl pregame coverage. SIX HOURS! And that was just onNBC; four hours ,Sports more
Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports 2 Comments
The Record Store Day Wrap-Up
Buoyed by wonderful weather and excellent live music line-ups, Saturday’s Record Store Day promotion drove considerable traffic to Atomic Records and Exclusive Records, and from what I’ve read online, the response was similarly encouraging in othe.. more
Apr 24, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Marquette vs. Florida Gulf Coast
The Marquette Golden Eagles hit the court to take on Florida Gulf Coast tonight at a 7 p. With All Due Respect: The Irish Sessions ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Marquette vs. Rutgers
Golden Eagles fans can delight in two different games today. The Marquette men’s ba Travel Italia ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Marquette vs. University of South Florida
The Marquette Golden Eagles take on rivals the University of South Florida Bulls tonight a Operation:Mindcrime ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments