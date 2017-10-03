RSS
Marquette Law School
Saving Our Democracy: Oct. 5-11, 2017
Oct 3, 2017 3:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
Are Judges Responsible for Wisconsin’s Mass Incarceration Crisis?
“The judges make the decisions that fill the prisons.” more
Jan 10, 2017 4:21 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
How Lawsuits Can Enhance the ‘Social Good’
Off the Cuff sits down with Milwaukee attorney Robert Habush whose exceptional career has lasted 53 years. His firm, Habush Habush & Rottier, represents persons injured or survivors of those killed by auto and vehicular crashes, defective p... more
Oct 6, 2015 7:25 PM Louis Fortis Off the Cuff
Why We Vote
There's a reason why we will actually vote on June 5 instead of simply relying on political polls to tell us... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!