Marquette Theatre
Performing Arts Weekly 1.12
Marquette Theatre’s 42nd season kicks off the new year with Fancy Nancy the Musical at Helfaer Theatre, Paul Elliott’s award-winning comedy Exit Laughing is staged at the Racine Theatre Guild, and the history of the clarinet continues to un... more
Jan 10, 2017 4:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Marquette Theatre’s Otherworldly Farce
A play about ghostly mischief is filled with opportunity for theater magic, an opportunity which Marquette Theatre seizes in their production of Blithe Spirit. more
Oct 4, 2016 4:19 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
'Most Dangerous Women' Celebrates a Century of Female Activists
Milwaukee Public Theatre, Marquette Theatre and the Milwaukee branch of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) present a concert reading of Most Dangerous Women by Jan Maher and Nikki Nojima Louis, an inspiring socia... more
Apr 19, 2016 4:48 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Marquette Theatre’s Hopeful ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’
Marquette Theatre’s production of Harper Lee’s classic, To Kill a Mockingbird, is timely, and this team of student actors tells it carefully and consciously. more
Nov 17, 2015 10:39 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Stellar Opening Night of Marquette’s ‘Loose Lips Sink Ships’
Marquette Theatre’s season gets off to a fantastic start with Loose Lips Sink Ships, a musical by Jacinda Duffin and Laurie Flanigan Hegge that features songs by Marquette’s James Kaplan. more
Sep 29, 2015 9:07 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Milwaukee Premiere of Cole Porter Classic
The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts welcomes Anything Goes Jan. 6-11. The eight-time award-winning musical Spring Awakening will be performed at the Greendale Community Theatre Jan. 8-17. more
Dec 31, 2014 11:28 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
‘In the Red and Brown Water’
Marquette and UPROOTED Theatres’ In the Red and Brown Water is a triumph. Powerfully realistic in its themes and characters yet abstract and spiritual in its style, it is unlike anything seen before on the university’s stage more
Nov 12, 2014 9:50 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Marti Gobel Unites UPROOTED and Marquette Theatre
Marti Gobel will direct and design costumes for In the Red and Brown Water, an upcoming collaboration between Marquette University Theatre and UPROOTED Theatre. “Nothing like this has been seen in Milwaukee,” says Gobel. “The play is gro... more
Oct 29, 2014 11:49 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Brisk Swashbuckling Romance
If I’m not mistaken, Tim Braun was fighting with both a standard-sized sword and a cutlass. It had fallen on him to fight two people at once. He wasn’t alone in the combat. It’s actually a remarkably well-choreographed scene onstage at Marquette.. more
Nov 12, 2010 10:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Triumph Over Adversity
Apr 2, 2009 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music