Marquette Theatre

Marquette Theatre’s 42nd season kicks off the new year with Fancy Nancy the Musical at Helfaer Theatre, Paul Elliott’s award-winning comedy Exit Laughing is staged at the Racine Theatre Guild, and the history of the clarinet continues to un... more

Jan 10, 2017 4:28 PM Performing Arts Weekly

A play about ghostly mischief is filled with opportunity for theater magic, an opportunity which Marquette Theatre seizes in their production of Blithe Spirit. more

Oct 4, 2016 4:19 PM Theater

Milwaukee Public Theatre, Marquette Theatre and the Milwaukee branch of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) present a concert reading of Most Dangerous Women by Jan Maher and Nikki Nojima Louis, an inspiring socia... more

Apr 19, 2016 4:48 PM Theater

Marquette Theatre’s production of Harper Lee’s classic, To Kill a Mockingbird, is timely, and this team of student actors tells it carefully and consciously. more

Nov 17, 2015 10:39 PM Theater

Marquette Theatre’s season gets off to a fantastic start with Loose Lips Sink Ships, a musical by Jacinda Duffin and Laurie Flanigan Hegge that features songs by Marquette’s James Kaplan. more

Sep 29, 2015 9:07 PM Theater

The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts welcomes Anything Goes Jan. 6-11. The eight-time award-winning musical Spring Awakening will be performed at the Greendale Community Theatre Jan. 8-17. more

Dec 31, 2014 11:28 AM Theater

Marquette and UPROOTED Theatres’ In the Red and Brown Water is a triumph. Powerfully realistic in its themes and characters yet abstract and spiritual in its style, it is unlike anything seen before on the university’s stage more

Nov 12, 2014 9:50 PM Theater

Marti Gobel will direct and design costumes for In the Red and Brown Water, an upcoming collaboration between Marquette University Theatre and UPROOTED Theatre. “Nothing like this has been seen in Milwaukee,” says Gobel. “The play is gro... more

Oct 29, 2014 11:49 PM Theater

If I’m not mistaken, Tim Braun was fighting with both a standard-sized sword and a cutlass. It had fallen on him to fight two people at once. He wasn’t alone in the combat. It’s actually a remarkably well-choreographed scene onstage at Marquette.. more

Nov 12, 2010 10:18 PM Theater

