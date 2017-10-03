Marquette University
Refugees, the Apocalypse and the American Dream at the Haggerty Museum of Art
Three exhibitions opening at Marquette University's Haggerty Museum of Art on Oct. 6 reaffirm the institution's commitment to staging socially conscious, conversation-inducing exhibitions.
Oct 3, 2017 2:00 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Marquette University's Rocky Road to Gay Rights
Progress has been made in LGBTQ rights at Marquette University.
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Investigative Journalist Marina Walker Guevara to Speak at Marquette University
Marina WalkerGuevara, the deputy director of the International Consortium ofInvestigative Journalists, will speak at the Marquette Alumni Memorial Ballroom(1442 W. Wisconsin Ave.) on Tuesday, Sept. 19 as a part of the Burleigh MediaEthi..
Sep 7, 2017 7:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Milwaukee Taps Water Technology's Growing Potential
Recently, Milwaukee has developed a 21st-century industrial identity as the "Water Capital of the World," almost overnight becoming a go-to destination for companies and countries that want to solve their water problems.
Aug 15, 2017 4:40 PM Mary Sussman News Features 1 Comments
Uncrating Peter Max's Brilliant Career at Gallery 505
A collection of Peter Max's paintings will be displayed in Gallery 505 this month that features some of his most famous works, such as Statue of Liberty, his "Flag" pieces, Umbrella Man and Cosmic Runner.
May 30, 2017 2:14 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Al McGuire's Back!
The Milwaukee Rep brings McGuire, starring Anthony Crivello in the title role of Marquette basketball coach Al McGuire, back to the Stackner Cabaret for a limited engagement.
May 23, 2017 2:24 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Arts Converge at Marquette University’s Joan of Arc Chapel
A team of faculty and students at Marquette University presents a free, multi-disciplinary work, Hearken to my Voice: Iron. Fire. Breath., celebrating Joan of Arc and her namesake chapel on campus, April 28-30.
Apr 25, 2017 2:36 PM Joe Micholic A&E Feature 1 Comments
Marquette Closes Season with Panache in ‘Anything Goes’
Marquette University closed its season with a visually stunning and well-executed naval salute to the musical theater of yesteryear. Under Ray Jivoff's stage direction and Amy Brinkman-Sustache's choreography, a talented ensemble of actor-s...
Apr 24, 2017 11:04 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Saving Our Democracy: April 6-12, 2017
Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump adminis...
Apr 4, 2017 2:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
An Adorable Apocalypse
Marquette University's production of The Skin of Our Teeth has much to recommend it. There are some great performances in a contemporary staging one of the weirdest mainstream dramas of the 20th century. There's a clever production design includi..
Feb 19, 2017 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 2.9
Cabaret Milwaukee continues its "Apothecary" saga with Curse of the Apothecary at Best Place in the Historic Pabst Brewery; The Fruition of a Delusion, an original performance piece by Cooperative Performance, shows at Marquette Universi...
Feb 7, 2017 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Activism and Intercultural Dialogue at the Haggerty Museum of Art
Among the art show highlights currently on display are three new exhibitions at Marquette University's Haggerty Museum of Art that treat the themes of activism and intercultural dialogue: "We Can Make It: The Prints of Corita Kent," "Loo...
Jan 31, 2017 2:32 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Performing Arts Weekly, Jan. 19-25, 2017
Milwaukee Opera Theatre stages an imaginative recreation of Mozart with Zie Magic Flute. The Milwaukee Rep honors legendary Marquette basketball coach Al McGuire in the one-man play McGuire; Pride Theatre Co. presents James Goldman's Tony A...
Jan 17, 2017 2:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Performing Arts Weekly 1.12
Marquette Theatre's 42nd season kicks off the new year with Fancy Nancy the Musical at Helfaer Theatre, Paul Elliott's award-winning comedy Exit Laughing is staged at the Racine Theatre Guild, and the history of the clarinet continues to un...
Jan 10, 2017 4:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
The Human Body ‘ON DISPLAY’
In celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Marquette University's Haggerty Museum of Art hosts a performance of "ON DISPLAY/ 'MILWAUKEE'" on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Nov 29, 2016 3:21 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Poet Jay Wright to Make Two Visits to Marquette University
Prominent African-Americanpoet Jay Wright will give a poetry reading at Marquette University on Tuesday,Oct. 25, at 3:30 p.m. as part of their forum series.Praised for its evocativelanguage, introspective tone and mythological imagery,..
Oct 14, 2016 8:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
What Goes on at the Haggerty Museum of Art
Milwaukee's Haggerty Museum of Art is not just an art museum. Yes, it can boast works of the likes of Rembrandt, Rauschenberg and Renoir, but it also seeks to address local cultural and societal issues, taking its cue from its parent instit...
Sep 6, 2016 2:20 PM Tyler Friedman Fall Arts Guide
Busy Summer of Exhibits at the Haggerty Museum
Two exhibitions take up residence in Marquette University's Haggerty Museum of Art for the summer semester. These are "HMA DNA: Collection Highlights," which is a broad selection of works from the museum's extensive collection acquired o...
Jun 7, 2016 3:57 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Milwaukee’s ‘WATERMARKS’
Marquette University's Haggerty Museum of Art takes part in the interdisciplinary, city-wide, public art project "WATERMARKS: An Atlas of Water and the City of Milwaukee," an educational map about local water developed by environmental a...
May 24, 2016 3:13 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Gaps in the Cultural Ecosystem
In 2003 David Ravel inherited the directorship of one of Milwaukee's longest-running performing arts series, Alverno Presents. Earlier this year, the Roman Catholic women's college announced that 2016-2016 will be the final season for a ser...
May 24, 2016 2:57 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff