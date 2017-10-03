RSS

Three exhibitions opening at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art on Oct. 6 reaffirm the institution’s commitment to staging socially conscious, conversation-inducing exhibitions. more

Oct 3, 2017 2:00 PM Visual Arts

Progress has been made in LGBTQ rights at Marquette University. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM My LGBTQ POV

Marina WalkerGuevara, the deputy director of the International Consortium ofInvestigative Journalists, will speak at the Marquette Alumni Memorial Ballroom(1442 W. Wisconsin Ave.) on Tuesday, Sept. 19 as a part of the Burleigh MediaEthi.. more

Sep 7, 2017 7:53 PM Around MKE

Recently, Milwaukee has developed a 21st-century industrial identity as the “Water Capital of the World," almost overnight becoming a go-to destination for companies and countries that want to solve their water problems. more

Aug 15, 2017 4:40 PM News Features 1 Comments

A collection of Peter Max’s paintings will be displayed in Gallery 505 this month that features some of his most famous works, such as Statue of Liberty, his “Flag" pieces, Umbrella Man and Cosmic Runner. more

May 30, 2017 2:14 PM Visual Arts

The Milwaukee Rep brings McGuire, starring Anthony Crivello in the title role of Marquette basketball coach Al McGuire, back to the Stackner Cabaret for a limited engagement. more

May 23, 2017 2:24 PM Performing Arts Weekly

A team of faculty and students at Marquette University presents a free, multi-disciplinary work, Hearken to my Voice: Iron. Fire. Breath., celebrating Joan of Arc and her namesake chapel on campus, April 28-30. more

Apr 25, 2017 2:36 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

Marquette University closed its season with a visually stunning and well-executed naval salute to the musical theater of yesteryear. Under Ray Jivoff’s stage direction and Amy Brinkman-Sustache’s choreography, a talented ensemble of actor-s... more

Apr 24, 2017 11:04 AM Theater

Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump adminis... more

Apr 4, 2017 2:21 PM Saving Our Democracy

Marquette University’s production of The Skin of Our Teeth has much to recommend it. There are some great performances in a contemporary staging one of the weirdest mainstream dramas of the 20th century.  There’s a clever production design includi.. more

Feb 19, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

Cabaret Milwaukee continues its “Apothecary” saga with Curse of the Apothecary at Best Place in the Historic Pabst Brewery; The Fruition of a Delusion, an original performance piece by Cooperative Performance, shows at Marquette Universi... more

Feb 7, 2017 4:45 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Among the art show highlights currently on display are three new exhibitions at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art that treat the themes of activism and intercultural dialogue: “We Can Make It: The Prints of Corita Kent,” “Loo... more

Jan 31, 2017 2:32 PM Visual Arts

Milwaukee Opera Theatre stages an imaginative recreation of Mozart with Zie Magic Flute. The Milwaukee Rep honors legendary Marquette basketball coach Al McGuire in the one-man play McGuire; Pride Theatre Co. presents James Goldman’s Tony A... more

Jan 17, 2017 2:37 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Marquette Theatre’s 42nd season kicks off the new year with Fancy Nancy the Musical at Helfaer Theatre, Paul Elliott’s award-winning comedy Exit Laughing is staged at the Racine Theatre Guild, and the history of the clarinet continues to un... more

Jan 10, 2017 4:28 PM Performing Arts Weekly

In celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art hosts a performance of “ON DISPLAY/ ‘MILWAUKEE’” on Saturday, Dec. 3. more

Nov 29, 2016 3:21 PM Visual Arts

Prominent African-Americanpoet Jay Wright will give a poetry reading at Marquette University on Tuesday,Oct. 25, at 3:30 p.m. as part of their forum series.Praised for its evocativelanguage, introspective tone and mythological imagery,.. more

Oct 14, 2016 8:50 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee’s Haggerty Museum of Art is not just an art museum. Yes, it can boast works of the likes of Rembrandt, Rauschenberg and Renoir, but it also seeks to address local cultural and societal issues, taking its cue from its parent instit... more

Sep 6, 2016 2:20 PM Fall Arts Guide

Two exhibitions take up residence in Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art for the summer semester. These are “HMA DNA: Collection Highlights,” which is a broad selection of works from the museum’s extensive collection acquired o... more

Jun 7, 2016 3:57 PM Visual Arts

Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art takes part in the interdisciplinary, city-wide, public art project “WATERMARKS: An Atlas of Water and the City of Milwaukee,” an educational map about local water developed by environmental a... more

May 24, 2016 3:13 PM Visual Arts

In 2003 David Ravel inherited the directorship of one of Milwaukee’s longest-running performing arts series, Alverno Presents. Earlier this year, the Roman Catholic women’s college announced that 2016-2016 will be the final season for a ser... more

May 24, 2016 2:57 PM Off the Cuff

