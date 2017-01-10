Marquette
Are Judges Responsible for Wisconsin’s Mass Incarceration Crisis?
“The judges make the decisions that fill the prisons.” more
Jan 10, 2017 4:21 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Helfaer Theatre to Host Milwaukee Theater Summit
Members of the theater community from all over the worldwill gather together on Saturday, Nov. 12 to participate in the MilwaukeeTheater Summit at Marquette University’s Helfaer Theatre (525 N 13th St.)The event, which was co-planned by.. more
Nov 1, 2016 4:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Who Will Pay to Replace Milwaukee’s Lead Pipes?
Roughly 70,000 older Milwaukee homes have pipes that could be contaminating residents’ drinking water with lead and need to be replaced. But at about $3,000 per home, who will pay for the more than $500 million needed to fix the problem? more
Sep 13, 2016 4:37 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Robot Dance Your Ass Off to the New 3099/Sounds of Time Single
Here's a track you knew was going to be funky as shit before you even pressed play. AUTOMatic rapper A.P.R.I.M.E. has teamed with Milwaukee electro-boogie enthusiasts The Sounds of Time (Kid Millions and Sage Schwarm) for his latest single under h.. more
Jun 24, 2016 3:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A Closer Look at Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley’s Record
Wisconsin Supreme Court Interim Justice Rebecca Bradley didn’t disclose all of her writings and political affiliations in her three applications for three judicial positions—all of which she received from Republican Gov. Scott Walker. more
Mar 15, 2016 4:59 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
Hate on the Supreme Court
The vitriol Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and candidate Rebecca Bradley spewed as a college student at Marquette University in the early ’90s against LGBTQ and pro-abortion persons, along with her writings and track record since that time... more
Mar 15, 2016 2:31 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
Why Scott Walker is Shrugging Off Rebecca Bradley’s Bigotry
OneWisconsin Now has done us all a huge service by digging up the college writingsof Rebecca Bradley, temporarily on the state Supreme Court and seeking a full 10-yearterm. Yesterday,OWN revealed that Bradley, then known as Rebecca Grassl, h.. more
Mar 8, 2016 8:03 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Rebecca Bradley Doesn’t Deserve to Sit on the Supreme Court
Rebecca Bradley’s radical anti-gay writings prove that she doesn’t deserve to sit on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. more
Mar 8, 2016 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
Ivy + Bean + Marquette
Ivy: quiet. intelligent.Bean: rebellious. rambunctious. Both girls are in the second grade. Both are characters suburban characters from the popular series of children’s books by Annie Barrows. The first book was published over ten years a.. more
Jan 16, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Scott Walker’s ‘Breathtaking’ Plunge in Approval
Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette University Law School poll, found Walker’s statewide job approval had dropped to 41% with 56% of voters disapproving. It was the governor’s lowest approval rating since Franklin began polling in J... more
Apr 21, 2015 9:17 PM Joel McNally Expresso 28 Comments
Johnny Beehner
Fresh from his debut on “David Letterman,” Waukesha comedian Johnny Beehner talks about the logistics of being a full-time comic. more
Feb 10, 2015 9:04 PM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff
Playing the Field: Carolyn Kieger
Less than a decade after graduating, Carolyn Kieger has returned to her alma mater to take the reins of the women’s basketball team. more
Nov 12, 2014 3:00 PM Nicole Haase More Sports
Higher Education
Crunching the New Numbers in the Burke-Walker Race (And More)
Sep 18, 2014 4:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 5 Comments
Anonymous Right-Wing Attack on DA Chisholm’s Wife Is a New Low
Right now, the 7thCircuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Chicago is hearing oralarguments about whether the John Doe investigation into alleged illegalcoordination between Gov. Scott Walker and the Wisconsin Club for Growth (andother organizations) .. more
Sep 9, 2014 8:52 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 11 Comments
Marquette Poll Shows Mary Burke Leads Scott Walker Among Likely Voters, 48.6% to 46.5%
Showing thatWisconsinites’ attitudes toward Gov. Scott Walker and his Democratic challengerMary Burke have hardened, the new Marquette University poll shows Burke leadingWalker 48.6% to 46.5% among likely voters, but Walker leading Burke among .. more
Aug 27, 2014 5:41 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
New Marquette Poll Shows Walker and Burke Tied
This can’t be good news forGov. Scott Walker. The just-released MarquetteUniversity Law School poll shows him neck and neck with his likely Democraticchallenger, Mary Burke. Among registered voters, he leads by 1%, 46%-45%.Among likely voter.. more
Jul 23, 2014 6:16 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: White GOP Flight Led to Our Current Political Polarization
In a recent Journal Sentinel series, journalist Craig Gilbert has documented what we’ve all known intuitively: Southeastern Wisconsin is plagued by intense political polarization fed by highly more
May 22, 2014 12:31 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Issue of the Week: Sold to the Lowest Bidder
In yet another stunning example of his arrogance and disregard for the common good, Gov. Scott Walker has asked for unprecedented authority to sell off taxpayer-funded, publicly owned property without public more
May 21, 2013 8:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Local College and University Students Making a Difference
Milwaukee’s colleges and universities are the source of a plethora of service-minded student organizations that are improving our community. Though there are many student initiatives and organizations that are Heroes of the more
May 21, 2013 8:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso