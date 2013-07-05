The Marriage Of Bette And Boo
Solomon Burke, Soul Man
SolomonBurke was a pioneering soul man when he signed with Atlantic Records in 1960.By the time he played the Montreux Festival 46 years later, he had settled intobeing a showman. The new concert DVD, Live at Montreux 2006 , finds Burke seated.. more
Jul 5, 2013 4:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Stream Kiings' New Song with Christine Hoberg, "You Can't See Me"
During their short time together so far, Chris Siegel and Sean Foran's production duo Kiings has functioned primarily a remix project, posting remixes online and earlier this year releasing Warehouses Possessed by the City , an EP of remixes of fe.. more
Jun 17, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rising Star Cabaret at the Sunset Playhouse
The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove plays host to emerging talent next weekend as it presents its Rising Star Cabaret. The popular musical main stage show pairs high school students with professional singers and musicians to provide early stage exp.. more
Jun 15, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
48 Hour Film Project
Absolutefreedom sometimes spells paralysis or self-indulgence for artists. A firmdeadline can hasten the muse and boundaries can be isometrics for creativemuscles.For theseventh consecutive year, the 48 Hour Film Project sets out to do .. more
May 22, 2013 2:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Marriage of Bette and Boo
Christopher Durang’s contemporary family comedy The Marriage of Bette and Boo is a celebration of human imperfection. Paul Madden stars as Matt, a nice guy trying to make sense of his family. Anne Miller and Ken Dillon play his parents, the... more
Jan 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
