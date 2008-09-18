RSS

The Marriage Counselor

blogimage1589.jpe

Like the murder ballad or songs about cars, sad songs will always have a special place in the American songbook. This week is a great one for sad music, seeing the release of two wonderfully downtrodden albums from wildly different genres: .. more

Sep 18, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

One of the most interesting storylines to come out of the firing is the reaction of the players and the insight it's giving us into how the dugout has been. The quotes come from this story on Brewers.com JJ Hardy, for instance, said it took h.. more

Sep 16, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage1589.jpe

A certain sassy grandmother never appears in Tyler Perry’s latest play, The Marriag The Marriage Counselor ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments

blogimage1564.jpe

A certain sassy grandmother never appears in Tyler Perry’s latest play, The Marriag The Marriage Counselor ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 8, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES