Marriage Equality
It's Time to Mobilize Milwaukee's LGBTQs
Paul Masterson calls for an end to complacency and intimidation in light of President Trump’s pardon for former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s presidential pardon, the military transgender ban and senate elections coming up in just more than ... more
Aug 29, 2017 12:01 AM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
And Days to go Before we Vote
Paul Masterson extols the importance of LGBT votes in the upcoming election. more
Nov 1, 2016 3:38 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
The Unhappy Lot of the Log Cabin Republicans
There was a collective Log Cabin Republican (LCR) clutching of pearls heard round the nation last week. The occasion was the release of the 2016 Republican Party Platform. more
Jul 19, 2016 4:17 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Ending 45 Years of Republican Control
There’s good reason Republicans are in a blind panic over losing conservative control of the Supreme Court right along with their panic about nominating an offensive, unqualified presidential candidate with the highest national disapproval ... more
Jul 5, 2016 3:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
The Fourth of July
Paul Masterson explores the similarities between the events surrounding the Declaration of Independence and the Stonewall Uprising, and the treatment of gay rights by various U.S. presidents. more
Jun 28, 2016 3:53 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Here We Go Again...
Paul Masterson discusses ongoing social and legal discrimination against LGBTS, even after—and perhaps prompted by—the victory of marriage equality. more
Nov 10, 2015 4:28 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Walker’s Exploiting Hatred for Republican Votes
The reaction to recent events tells a lot about an all-but-declared presidential candidate like Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who is not widely known but suddenly finds himself thrust into the national spotlight. more
Jun 30, 2015 10:05 PM Joel McNally Expresso 16 Comments
A Long Struggle for LGBTQ Equality Results in Historic Marriage Decision
Let’s all take a moment to savor this morning’s historicSupreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage throughout the nation. It wasn’t too long ago that this seemed completelyimpossible. Think about the debates over Wisconsin’s horribl.. more
Jun 26, 2015 3:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 2 Comments
Happy Anniversary!
On June 6, we’ll celebrate our first anniversary of marriage equality in Wisconsin, but we still need to defend it against our bitter, angry and jilted rivals. more
May 5, 2015 10:16 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Marriage Equality Is Good for Business
Expect an influx of $34 million to be added to Wisconsin’s economy in the next three years, thanks to the full legalization of same-sex marriage in the state more
Nov 18, 2014 10:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
The lavender elephant in the room…
It’s the same in the LGBT community. Now, in the afterglow of Wisconsin’s marriage equality victory, and, with an election in the offing, we’re reminded of our own family secret: the gay Republican. more
Oct 28, 2014 10:58 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Wisconsin Wins in U.S. Supreme Court’s Historic Non-Decision on Same Sex Marriage
TheU.S.Supreme Court declined to hear any cases on same-sex marriage this term. Ohto be a fly on the wall when this decision was made.Thegood news? That leaves in place the lower court decision striking downWisconsin’s reprehensible con.. more
Oct 6, 2014 2:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Wisconsin Same-Sex Marriage Case Could Go to the U.S. Supreme Court
Last week’s unanimous decision by a three-judge federal appeals court declaring Wisconsin’s same-sex marriage ban unconstitutional was so strong that it could be one of the cases that makes it up to the U.S. more
Sep 10, 2014 2:29 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Democratic Candidates for Attorney General Make Their Case
On Tuesday, Aug. 12, voters in the statewide Democratic primary will have a chance to select their candidate for attorney general, either Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ, Dane more
Jul 16, 2014 1:04 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
Marriage Equality Week in Wisconsin
Marriage Equality Week in Wisconsin turned out to be an enormous success. Whenever we take an historic step toward our nation’s beautiful ideal of equality for all, we should always kick it off more
Jun 19, 2014 5:17 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Issue of the Week: Don’t Halt Same-Sex Marriages
Last week, U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb made the right decision when she struck down Wisconsin’s hurtful ban on same-sex marriages. We applaud her common-sense decision, which more
Jun 10, 2014 10:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
The Republicans’ Magic Slate
What do Wisconsin Republicans really believe? Be careful before you answer. The answer apparently can change as quickly as they can wipe clean their Magic Slate more
May 28, 2014 5:28 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
ACLU of Wisconsin’s Bill of Rights Celebration Will Honor Joel McNally and Preview 'Hydrogen Jukebox'
Next Wednesday, March 12, the Wisconsin Chapter ofthe American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) will hold its annual Bill of Rightscelebration.ACLU has been working hard on a number of projectsincluding, most prominently and recently, trying to str.. more
Mar 6, 2014 8:53 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Defacing Our Constitution with Anti-LGBT Bigotry
Drunken sailors, lovesick teenagers and right-wing politicians probably shouldn’t be allowed to get tattoos or pass constitutional amendments.What seems like a slick more
Feb 12, 2014 2:18 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: Let’s Legalize Same-Sex Marriage
A lot has happened since Wisconsin voters added a same-sex marriage ban to the state constitution in 2006. Since then, same-sex marriage has been legalized in 17 states and the more
Feb 7, 2014 7:12 PM None - Do Not Delete Expresso