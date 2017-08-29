RSS

Marriage Equality

Paul Masterson calls for an end to complacency and intimidation in light of President Trump’s pardon for former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s presidential pardon, the military transgender ban and senate elections coming up in just more than ... more

Aug 29, 2017 12:01 AM My LGBTQ POV

Paul Masterson extols the importance of LGBT votes in the upcoming election. more

Nov 1, 2016 3:38 PM My LGBTQ POV

There was a collective Log Cabin Republican (LCR) clutching of pearls heard round the nation last week. The occasion was the release of the 2016 Republican Party Platform. more

Jul 19, 2016 4:17 PM My LGBTQ POV

There’s good reason Republicans are in a blind panic over losing conservative control of the Supreme Court right along with their panic about nominating an offensive, unqualified presidential candidate with the highest national disapproval ... more

Jul 5, 2016 3:59 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Paul Masterson explores the similarities between the events surrounding the Declaration of Independence and the Stonewall Uprising, and the treatment of gay rights by various U.S. presidents. more

Jun 28, 2016 3:53 PM My LGBTQ POV

Paul Masterson discusses ongoing social and legal discrimination against LGBTS, even after—and perhaps prompted by—the victory of marriage equality. more

Nov 10, 2015 4:28 PM Hear Me Out

The reaction to recent events tells a lot about an all-but-declared presidential candidate like Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who is not widely known but suddenly finds himself thrust into the national spotlight. more

Jun 30, 2015 10:05 PM Expresso 16 Comments

Let’s all take a moment to savor this morning’s historicSupreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage throughout the nation. It wasn’t too long ago that this seemed completelyimpossible. Think about the debates over Wisconsin’s horribl.. more

Jun 26, 2015 3:14 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

On June 6, we’ll celebrate our first anniversary of marriage equality in Wisconsin, but we still need to defend it against our bitter, angry and jilted rivals. more

May 5, 2015 10:16 PM Hear Me Out

Expect an influx of $34 million to be added to Wisconsin’s economy in the next three years, thanks to the full legalization of same-sex marriage in the state more

Nov 18, 2014 10:33 PM News Features 8 Comments

It’s the same in the LGBT community. Now, in the afterglow of Wisconsin’s marriage equality victory, and, with an election in the offing, we’re reminded of our own family secret: the gay Republican. more

Oct 28, 2014 10:58 PM Hear Me Out

TheU.S.Supreme Court declined to hear any cases on same-sex marriage this term. Ohto be a fly on the wall when this decision was made.Thegood news? That leaves in place the lower court decision striking downWisconsin’s reprehensible con.. more

Oct 6, 2014 2:52 PM Daily Dose

Last week’s unanimous decision by a three-judge federal appeals court declaring Wisconsin’s same-sex marriage ban unconstitutional was so strong that it could be one of the cases that makes it up to the U.S. more

Sep 10, 2014 2:29 AM News Features 1 Comments

On Tuesday, Aug. 12, voters in the statewide Democratic primary will have a chance to select their candidate for attorney general, either Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ, Dane more

Jul 16, 2014 1:04 AM News Features 11 Comments

Marriage Equality Week in Wisconsin turned out to be an enormous success. Whenever we take an historic step toward our nation’s beautiful ideal of equality for all, we should always kick it off more

Jun 19, 2014 5:17 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

Last week, U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb made the right decision when she struck down Wisconsin’s hurtful ban on same-sex marriages. We applaud her common-sense decision, which more

Jun 10, 2014 10:44 PM Expresso 5 Comments

What do Wisconsin Republicans really believe? Be careful before you answer. The answer apparently can change as quickly as they can wipe clean their Magic Slate more

May 28, 2014 5:28 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Next Wednesday, March 12, the Wisconsin Chapter ofthe American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) will hold its annual Bill of Rightscelebration.ACLU has been working hard on a number of projectsincluding, most prominently and recently, trying to str.. more

Mar 6, 2014 8:53 PM Daily Dose

Drunken sailors, lovesick teenagers and right-wing politicians probably shouldn’t be allowed to get tattoos or pass constitutional amendments.What seems like a slick more

Feb 12, 2014 2:18 AM Taking Liberties

A lot has happened since Wisconsin voters added a same-sex marriage ban to the state constitution in 2006. Since then, same-sex marriage has been legalized in 17 states and the more

Feb 7, 2014 7:12 PM Expresso

