The Marriage Of Figaro
Mayhem and Merriment at Florentine Opera’s ‘Barber of Seville’
The creative versatility of the Florentine Opera’s programming is a living testament to opera as a living art form. Opening this season with the world premiere of Robert Aldridge’s Sister Carrie, they will close 2016-2017 with the ever-popu... more
Apr 18, 2017 1:36 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
MSO Opens Season with Mozart
For the third consecutive year, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra season opened with a Mozart opera—a fresh and lively production of The Marriage of Figaro. It proved to be a splendid start to Edo de Waart’s final season with MSO. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:28 PM Rick Walters Theater
MSO’s Season Finale
Guest conductor Gilbert Varga returned to conduct the final classical concert of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra season last weekend. The highlight was Karen Gomyo’s account of Tchaikovsky’s Concerto for Violin, with every note and nuance ... more
Jun 10, 2014 10:01 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Facing "Possible Extinction," the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Goes into Survival Mode
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's budget shortfall has been widely publicized, but now the organization is acknowledging just how dire the situation is. In a news release today, the symphony struck an alarmist note in its call for support, saying.. more
Dec 6, 2013 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Walker’s Point Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company Awarded Organic Certification
Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company’s recently opened roasting andpackaging facility at 224 W. Bruce St. has been awarded organic certification bythe nonprofit Midwest Organic Services Association (MOSA). In order to becertified, Anodyne had to pro.. more
Dec 3, 2013 10:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Here Are This Year's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards Finalists
Nov 27, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Unusually Fine Figaro
The Florentine Opera’s season finale, Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, was an unqualified delight. Not only was it a tribute to this gentlest of the great composers, but a reminder that the tendency to “reinvent” operatic more
May 14, 2013 11:56 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
A Day of Madness, a Night of Glory
One way of viewing Mozart’s operatic masterpiece The Marriage of Figaro is as a landmark embodying the final glories of 18th-century classicism—a gleaming summation of “ancient regime” European aristocracy. Set on the more
Apr 30, 2013 11:09 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
The Marriage of Figaro
This fall the Skylight Opera Theatre presented a production of Rossini’s classic The Barber of Seville, which it’s now following up with a production of the sequel, The Marriage of Figaro. Set 10 years after the original, Marriage more
Feb 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Marriage of Figaro
This fall the Skylight Opera Theatre presented a production of Rossini’s classic The Barber of Seville , which it’s now following up with a production of the sequel, The Marriage of Figaro . Set 10 years after the original more
Feb 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Marriage of Figaro
This fall the Skylight Opera Theatre presented a production of Rossini’s classic The Barber of Seville , which it’s now following up with a production of the sequel, The Marriage of Figaro . Set 10 years after the original more
Feb 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee