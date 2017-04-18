RSS

The Marriage Of Figaro

The creative versatility of the Florentine Opera’s programming is a living testament to opera as a living art form. Opening this season with the world premiere of Robert Aldridge’s Sister Carrie, they will close 2016-2017 with the ever-popu... more

Apr 18, 2017 1:36 PM A&E Feature

For the third consecutive year, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra season opened with a Mozart opera—a fresh and lively production of The Marriage of Figaro. It proved to be a splendid start to Edo de Waart’s final season with MSO. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:28 PM Theater

Photo by Gabrielle Revere

Guest conductor Gilbert Varga returned to conduct the final classical concert of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra season last weekend. The highlight was Karen Gomyo’s account of Tchaikovsky’s Concerto for Violin, with every note and nuance ... more

Jun 10, 2014 10:01 PM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's budget shortfall has been widely publicized, but now the organization is acknowledging just how dire the situation is. In a news release today, the symphony struck an alarmist note in its call for support, saying.. more

Dec 6, 2013 8:00 PM On Music

Dec 3, 2013 10:00 PM Around MKE

Nov 27, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

The Florentine Opera’s season finale, Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, was an unqualified delight. Not only was it a tribute to this gentlest of the great composers, but a reminder that the tendency to “reinvent” operatic more

May 14, 2013 11:56 PM Classical Music

One way of viewing Mozart’s operatic masterpiece The Marriage of Figaro is as a landmark embodying the final glories of 18th-century classicism—a gleaming summation of “ancient regime” European aristocracy. Set on the more

Apr 30, 2013 11:09 PM A&E Feature

This fall the Skylight Opera Theatre presented a production of Rossini’s classic The Barber of Seville, which it’s now following up with a production of the sequel, The Marriage of Figaro. Set 10 years after the original, Marriage more

Feb 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Feb 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Feb 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

