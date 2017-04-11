Marshall Building
Frank Juarez Opens Gallery in the Third Ward
Frank Juarez has moved into the Marshall Buildings sixth floor collective, Material Studios. more
Apr 11, 2017 4:14 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Spring Arts Guide 2017: A Home for the Arts in Milwaukee
The Shepherd Express’ 2017 Spring Arts Guide is dedicated to the paper’s fellow tenants of the Third Ward’s historic Marshall Building, which is owned by Bob DeToro. more
Feb 21, 2017 11:59 AM David Luhrssen Spring Arts Guide
Generations of Fine Art
Off the Cuff spoke with Cobb in his soon-to-be-moved gallery, Timothy Cobb Fine Arts in the Marshall Building (207 E. Buffalo St.). more
Feb 13, 2017 9:48 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
“Who Amongst Us?
Timothy Cobb Fine Arts (207 E. Buffalo St.) is hosting acollection of oil paintings by Peter Schassler and sculptures by James Matsonentitled “Who Amongst Us?” The paintings of Peter Schassler can at first be shocking. Inwhat way is.. more
Sep 19, 2016 3:09 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
The Creative Potential of Security and Enclosure
“Think Inside the Box,” a literal arrangement of three boxes visitors can occupy created by artist and gallerist Jeanne Nikolai Olivieri, runs through Friday, Sept. 16 at the J Nikolai Art studio in Downtown Milwaukee’s Marshall Building... more
Aug 9, 2016 4:01 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Treat Yourself to Nuts
Since October, Sarah Marx Feldner’s Treat Bake Shop, already renowned as a source for delicious roasted nuts available at many local retailers, has begun operating out of the Marshall Building and now features freshly baked cookies as well. more
Mar 8, 2016 3:48 PM David Luhrssen Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
There’s a funny and ironic truth in the art and art-interested community that ultimately hurts both parties.The artist is hesitant to allow the public into their personal space, hoping the finished piece will do the communicating, whil.. more
Oct 21, 2015 7:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
iTopia Auditions
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee is holding auditions for a new play. iTopia sounds interesting. Being a new play, information about it is elegantly...almost poetically vague. The show, which runs Oct. 16 - 31, is, “Seeking Actors, Movers.. more
Aug 23, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended Milwaukee events, including a Native American Heritage Month dinner at Potawatomi and Third Friday Gallery Night in the Marshall Building in the Third Ward. more
Nov 26, 2014 11:50 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Navigating a Nexus of Art
Milwaukee’s quarterly Gallery Night and Day is an open invitation to experience the tremendous array of art and culture the Cream City has to offer. For the first time, the Shepherd Express offers a comprehensive walking tour of its own Th... more
Apr 22, 2014 8:58 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
The Primal Energy of Vessels
Clay, sand and water. These earthy, humble elements have been molded into vessels and various containers for many centuries. The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts examines this essential art form in an exhibition, “An Exploration of V... more
Mar 19, 2014 12:39 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Boris and Doris On the Town
Frosty Theater-going: On the coldest night in February, the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s October: Before I Was Born played to a full house at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio more
Mar 5, 2014 5:42 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Divine Flicks: The 28th Annual Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival opened its 14-film weekend with much flair at the Oriental Theatre with I Am Divine, the more
Oct 30, 2013 1:28 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Legacy and Latitude in Art Collection
On July 12-13, the Marshall Building’s newest resident gallery, Timothy Cobb Fine Arts (TCFA), officially opens. Displaying 17th-21st-century paintings and decorative art objects from the United States, Europe and Asia, Cobb’s more
Jul 2, 2013 10:15 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Erickson, Gingrass & greymatter Open Diverse Exhibitions
This pastweekend several galleries in theHistoric Third Ward opened intriguing exhibitions that will lead up or continue through summer gallery night. All three appear in the Marshall Building on the corner of Buffalo andWa.. more
Jun 12, 2013 5:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Boris and Doris On the Town
Think Spring: Guests received a rare glimpse of spring at Samara Garden and Home’s indoor garden party. Visitors mingled under arbors and trellises, eying and buying exquisite, handmade garden art and antique more
Apr 18, 2013 3:57 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Reopening of Portrait Society Gallery Unfolds Beautifully
At a grandreopening party on November 9, the Historic Third Ward’s Portrait SocietyGallery hosted a trio of new exhibitions. Three recently enlarged galleries complement an additional room for art storage and documentation that completed a long .. more
Nov 14, 2012 5:23 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Beauty & Body Image at Blutstein Brondino Fine Art
At Blustein Brandino Fine Art in the Historic Third Ward’sMarshall Building, the second floor art gallery exhibits “New Photo Expression 2012.”Included in the excellent exhibition along with Wisconsin's Eddee Daniel and LarryD’Attillo, ph.. more
Nov 6, 2012 10:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Portrait Society Gallery's Growing Vision
Debra Brehmer, curator and founder of Portrait Society Gallery (207 E. Buffalo St., Suite 526), envisioned working with portraits in 2007. It was a far-reaching vision that would marry her respect for the portrait's historical tradition... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Gallery Night Celebrates 25th Anniversary
“Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life,” Pablo Picasso said of the value of aesthetics in society. Milwaukee's Gallery Night and Day embraces this spirit for its 25th anniversary, July 27-28. The quarterly event, which more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts