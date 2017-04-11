RSS

Marshall Building

Frank Juarez has moved into the Marshall Buildings sixth floor collective, Material Studios. more

Apr 11, 2017 4:14 PM Visual Arts

The Shepherd Express’ 2017 Spring Arts Guide is dedicated to the paper’s fellow tenants of the Third Ward’s historic Marshall Building, which is owned by Bob DeToro. more

Feb 21, 2017 11:59 AM Spring Arts Guide

Off the Cuff spoke with Cobb in his soon-to-be-moved gallery, Timothy Cobb Fine Arts in the Marshall Building (207 E. Buffalo St.). more

Feb 13, 2017 9:48 AM Off the Cuff

Timothy Cobb Fine Arts (207 E. Buffalo St.) is hosting acollection of oil paintings by Peter Schassler and sculptures by James Matsonentitled “Who Amongst Us?” The paintings of Peter Schassler can at first be shocking. Inwhat way is.. more

Sep 19, 2016 3:09 PM Sponsored Content

“Think Inside the Box,” a literal arrangement of three boxes visitors can occupy created by artist and gallerist Jeanne Nikolai Olivieri, runs through Friday, Sept. 16 at the J Nikolai Art studio in Downtown Milwaukee’s Marshall Building... more

Aug 9, 2016 4:01 PM Visual Arts

Since October, Sarah Marx Feldner’s Treat Bake Shop, already renowned as a source for delicious roasted nuts available at many local retailers, has begun operating out of the Marshall Building and now features freshly baked cookies as well. more

Mar 8, 2016 3:48 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

There’s a funny and ironic truth in the art and art-interested community that ultimately hurts both parties.The artist is hesitant to allow the public into their personal space, hoping the finished piece will do the communicating, whil.. more

Oct 21, 2015 7:22 PM Visual Arts

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee is holding auditions for a new play. iTopia sounds interesting. Being a new play, information about it is elegantly...almost poetically vague. The show, which runs Oct. 16 - 31, is, “Seeking Actors, Movers.. more

Aug 23, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Boris and Doris attended Milwaukee events, including a Native American Heritage Month dinner at Potawatomi and Third Friday Gallery Night in the Marshall Building in the Third Ward. more

Nov 26, 2014 11:50 AM Around MKE

Milwaukee’s quarterly Gallery Night and Day is an open invitation to experience the tremendous array of art and culture the Cream City has to offer. For the first time, the Shepherd Express offers a comprehensive walking tour of its own Th... more

Apr 22, 2014 8:58 PM Visual Arts

Clay, sand and water. These earthy, humble elements have been molded into vessels and various containers for many centuries. The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts examines this essential art form in an exhibition, “An Exploration of V... more

Mar 19, 2014 12:39 AM Visual Arts

Frosty Theater-going: On the coldest night in February, the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s October: Before I Was Born played to a full house at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio more

Mar 5, 2014 5:42 PM Around MKE

Divine Flicks: The 28th Annual Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival opened its 14-film weekend with much flair at the Oriental Theatre with I Am Divine, the more

Oct 30, 2013 1:28 AM Around MKE

On July 12-13, the Marshall Building’s newest resident gallery, Timothy Cobb Fine Arts (TCFA), officially opens. Displaying 17th-21st-century paintings and decorative art objects from the United States, Europe and Asia, Cobb’s more

Jul 2, 2013 10:15 PM Visual Arts

This pastweekend several  galleries in theHistoric Third Ward opened intriguing exhibitions that will lead up or continue through summer gallery night. All three appear in the Marshall Building on the corner of Buffalo andWa.. more

Jun 12, 2013 5:08 PM Visual Arts

Think Spring: Guests received a rare glimpse of spring at Samara Garden and Home’s indoor garden party. Visitors mingled under arbors and trellises, eying and buying exquisite, handmade garden art and antique more

Apr 18, 2013 3:57 PM Around MKE

At a grandreopening party on November 9, the Historic Third Ward’s Portrait SocietyGallery hosted a trio of new exhibitions. Three recently enlarged galleries complement an additional room for art storage and documentation that completed a long .. more

Nov 14, 2012 5:23 AM Visual Arts

 At Blustein Brandino Fine Art in the Historic Third Ward’sMarshall Building, the second floor art gallery exhibits “New Photo Expression 2012.”Included in the excellent exhibition along with Wisconsin's Eddee Daniel and LarryD’Attillo, ph.. more

Nov 6, 2012 10:16 PM Visual Arts

Debra Brehmer, curator and founder of Portrait Society Gallery (207 E. Buffalo St., Suite 526), envisioned working with portraits in 2007. It was a far-reaching vision that would marry her respect for the portrait's historical tradition... more

Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

“Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life,” Pablo Picasso said of the value of aesthetics in society. Milwaukee's Gallery Night and Day embraces this spirit for its 25th anniversary, July 27-28. The quarterly event, which more

Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

