Marshall Crenshaw
This Week in Milwaukee: April 7-13
April brings a “Parks and Rec” alum, a goth icon, a local favorite son and Jay Leno to Milwaukee more
Apr 5, 2016 1:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Bottle Rockets and Marshall Crenshaw @ Shank Hall
The Bottle Rockets did double duty Friday night, playing an opening set and also backing headliner Marshall Crenshaw. more
Jan 12, 2015 2:15 PM Blaine Schultz Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan 8-14
This week Milwaukee songwriter Myles Coyne kicks off a four-week residency at Boone and Crockett, while Work and Thistledown Thunders play big local shows. more
Jan 6, 2015 9:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
A singer-songwriter with a reverence for classic rock 'n' roll, Buddy Holly glasses and porkpie hats, Marshall Crenshaw emerged shortly after Elvis Costello, so it's a testament to his songwriting gifts that he wasn't immediately dismissed... more
Sep 21, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Fools For Tragedy In My Mind's Eye
A local theatre critic once suggested that Shakespeare should only really be done by trained professionals. Right. The thing is . . . there'Â™s a kind of universal vitality to Shakespeare that almost begs for contemporary mutation. I want to see.. more
Apr 27, 2011 11:36 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Marshall Crenshaw
In the '80s Marshall Crenshaw could find a bittersweet shadow of melancholy on the sunnies Jaggedland ,CD Reviews more
Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments