RSS

Martha Cannon

no exceptions.jpg.jpe

"No Exceptions"

Milwaukee songwriter Martha Cannon has been takingher time on a follow-up to her debut album as Lady Cannon, 2012’s biting Whiskey Dear . There’s stillmore waiting ahead: Lady Cannon's sophomore album, Ourselves in Time, Through Utility , won’t.. more

Sep 29, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

concertreview_ladycannon2.jpg.jpe

One of Milwaukee's most overlooked songwriters took the breath away from a rapt crowd at Boone and Crockett Monday night. more

Jan 27, 2015 4:17 PM Concert Reviews

lady cannon.jpg.jpe

Martha Cannon, the voice and songwriter behind the Milwaukee Americana project Lady Cannon, is currently at work on a follow-up to the group’s beautiful 2012 debut Whiskey Dear , with hopes of releasing a new record this year, but in the meantime .. more

Jan 6, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

blogimage12098.jpe

Though the acoustic quartet Abalone Dots hails from a small town on the outskirts of Sweden, their music owes little debt to their homeland. Instead, the group draws from the rootsy, neo-traditional bluegrass of American acts like Nickel more

Sep 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9841.jpe

An evening of music, light shows and chocolate, Valentine’s Day at the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory Domes is set against the domes’ ongoing “Westward Ho!” train show. With music by Ahvantsoul, a soul and R&B band featur more

Feb 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES