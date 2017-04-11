Marti Gobel
The Magical Realism of Renaissance Theaterworks' 'The Violet Hour'
Richard Greenberg’s The Violet Hour graces the stage of Renaissance Theaterworks with a profound yet playful exploration of 20th-century history, the power structures of relationships and the nature of time itself. more
Apr 11, 2017 3:30 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Performing Arts Weekly Week of April 6, 2017
Renaissance Theaterworks concludes their season with the quirky comedy The Violet Hour, while Boozy Bard Productions, Marquette Theater, All In Productions, the SMPAC and the Marcus Center present one-man shows and plays of their own. Class... more
Apr 4, 2017 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Performing Arts Weekly 9.28
The Taming by heavily produced modern playwright Lauren Gunderson runs at Next Act Theatre, Sept. 29-Oct. 23. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
The 2nd Milwaukee Diversity Generals Late This Month
Milwaukee is an amazing place for the arts. One of many things this city needs to truly be a fully-balanced theatre community is a balance presence of races and ethnicities. In the interest of helping to foster a diversity of talent in Mil.. more
Aug 7, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Human Love In Fairy Land at Door Shakespeare
Innearly 1,000 shows over a decade of reviewing theater in Wisconsin I don't everrecall seeing two different productions of the same show in consecutive months.I went in to Door Shakespeare'sproduction of A Midsummer Night's Dream this month h.. more
Jul 6, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s ‘1776’ Celebrates the Birth of Our Nation
: Milwaukee Opera Theatre presents Sherman Edwards and peter Stone’s musical, 1776, one night only, Monday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Turner Hall Ballroom. more
May 17, 2016 3:02 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Next Act Theatre’s Provocative Production About Unrest in L.A.
Next Act Theatre presents the Milwaukee premiere of Anna Deavere Smith’s documentary play Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992. This Tony Award-nominated production is based on Deavere Smith’s hundreds of interviews with people who witnessed or expe... more
Jan 19, 2016 5:17 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
History's Human Face
Renaissance Theaterworks’ The Ballad of Emmett Till is a powerful exploration of one of the inciting events of the civil rights movement: the brutal 1955 murder of 14-year-old Till by white South,Theater more
Oct 26, 2015 11:49 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Renaissance Theaterworks Remembers Emmett Till
Renaissance Theaterworks presents the Milwaukee premiere of Ifa Bayeza’s The Ballad of Emmett Till, Oct. 23-Nov. 15. more
Oct 13, 2015 7:51 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Manipulative Violence of Tennessee Williams
Uprooted Theatre closes its final season with a carefully rendered production of the Tennessee Williams drama 'Suddenly Last Summer.' more
May 18, 2015 2:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theatre Happenings
Greta Grosch’s final installment of the Church Basement Ladies series, runs at Schauer Arts and Activities Center March 27-28. The Carroll Players present Sarah Ruhl’s Dead Man’s Cell Phone, March 27-28. Uprooted Theatre’s one-night-only pr... more
Mar 25, 2015 10:10 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Arts Education Center Stage
Next Act’s No Child is a clear-eyed exploration of the U.S. educational system, the value of arts programming and of hope that defies circumstances. more
Feb 3, 2015 10:22 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Marti Gobel Portrays 16 Characters in One-Woman Show
Lower East Side New Yorker Nilaja Sun is an Obie Award-winning actress, playwright and teaching artist well known for her nationally-recognized one-woman show No Child, which makes its Milwaukee premiere at Next Act Theater Jan. 29. This po... more
Jan 20, 2015 10:38 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
White Rabbit, Red Rabbit with OAC
This year, Oconomowoc High School’s Drama program applied to The American High School Theatre Festival to produce a play at next year’s acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Of the roughly 2200 high school programs that applied, Oconomowoc was one .. more
Dec 27, 2014 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
UWM Theatre’s ‘Giants Have Us in Their Books’
UW-Milwaukee Department of Theatre staged a provocative and comic series of shorts with a one-week-only production José Rivera’s Giants Have Us In Their Books. more
Dec 9, 2014 11:08 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘In the Red and Brown Water’
Marquette and UPROOTED Theatres’ In the Red and Brown Water is a triumph. Powerfully realistic in its themes and characters yet abstract and spiritual in its style, it is unlike anything seen before on the university’s stage more
Nov 12, 2014 9:50 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Marti Gobel Unites UPROOTED and Marquette Theatre
Marti Gobel will direct and design costumes for In the Red and Brown Water, an upcoming collaboration between Marquette University Theatre and UPROOTED Theatre. “Nothing like this has been seen in Milwaukee,” says Gobel. “The play is gro... more
Oct 29, 2014 11:49 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Journey of a Track Star from the ’Hood
UPROOTED Theatre and Marquette University Theatre have come together to bringMilwaukee In the Red and Brown Water, apowerful piece from Tarell Alvin McCraney’s The Brother/Sister Plays trilogy. Producing artistic directorand education program c.. more
Oct 29, 2014 5:24 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Milwaukee actors perform in South Africa
“Incredible experience,” says Suzan Fete. “I saw monkey gland sauce on the menu!” Fete, of Renaissance Theaterworks, ran across the sauce in South Africa, while on tour with Renaissance’s Brandy Kline and Marti Gobel, the producing ar... more
Oct 29, 2013 11:45 PM Willy Thorn A&E Feature