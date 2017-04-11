RSS

Marti Gobel

Richard Greenberg’s The Violet Hour graces the stage of Renaissance Theaterworks with a profound yet playful exploration of 20th-century history, the power structures of relationships and the nature of time itself. more

Apr 11, 2017 3:30 PM Theater

Renaissance Theaterworks concludes their season with the quirky comedy The Violet Hour, while Boozy Bard Productions, Marquette Theater, All In Productions, the SMPAC and the Marcus Center present one-man shows and plays of their own. Class... more

Apr 4, 2017 2:00 PM Performing Arts Weekly

The Taming by heavily produced modern playwright Lauren Gunderson runs at Next Act Theatre, Sept. 29-Oct. 23. more

Sep 27, 2016 3:27 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Milwaukee is an amazing place for the arts. One of many things this city needs to truly be a fully-balanced theatre community is a balance presence of races and ethnicities. In the interest of helping to foster a diversity of talent in Mil.. more

Aug 7, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Innearly 1,000 shows over a decade of reviewing theater in Wisconsin I don't everrecall seeing two different productions of the same show in consecutive months.I went in to Door Shakespeare'sproduction of A Midsummer Night's Dream this month h.. more

Jul 6, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

: Milwaukee Opera Theatre presents Sherman Edwards and peter Stone’s musical, 1776, one night only, Monday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Turner Hall Ballroom. more

May 17, 2016 3:02 PM Theater

Next Act Theatre presents the Milwaukee premiere of Anna Deavere Smith’s documentary play Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992. This Tony Award-nominated production is based on Deavere Smith’s hundreds of interviews with people who witnessed or expe... more

Jan 19, 2016 5:17 PM Theater

Renaissance Theaterworks’ The Ballad of Emmett Till is a powerful exploration of one of the inciting events of the civil rights movement: the brutal 1955 murder of 14-year-old Till by white South,Theater more

Oct 26, 2015 11:49 AM Theater

Renaissance Theaterworks presents the Milwaukee premiere of Ifa Bayeza’s The Ballad of Emmett Till, Oct. 23-Nov. 15. more

Oct 13, 2015 7:51 PM Theater

Renaissance Theaterworks presents the Milwaukee premiere of Ifa Bayeza’s The Ballad of Emmett Till, Oct. 23-Nov. 15. Plus: other upcoming theater openings. more

Oct 8, 2015 2:40 PM Theater

Uprooted Theatre closes its final season with a carefully rendered production of the Tennessee Williams drama 'Suddenly Last Summer.' more

May 18, 2015 2:20 PM Theater

Greta Grosch’s final installment of the Church Basement Ladies series, runs at Schauer Arts and Activities Center March 27-28. The Carroll Players present Sarah Ruhl’s Dead Man’s Cell Phone, March 27-28. Uprooted Theatre’s one-night-only pr... more

Mar 25, 2015 10:10 AM Theater

Next Act’s No Child is a clear-eyed exploration of the U.S. educational system, the value of arts programming and of hope that defies circumstances. more

Feb 3, 2015 10:22 PM Theater

Lower East Side New Yorker Nilaja Sun is an Obie Award-winning actress, playwright and teaching artist well known for her nationally-recognized one-woman show No Child, which makes its Milwaukee premiere at Next Act Theater Jan. 29. This po... more

Jan 20, 2015 10:38 PM Theater

This year, Oconomowoc High School’s Drama program applied to The American High School Theatre Festival to produce a play at next year’s acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Of the roughly 2200 high school programs that applied, Oconomowoc was one .. more

Dec 27, 2014 1:00 PM Theater

UW-Milwaukee Department of Theatre staged a provocative and comic series of shorts with a one-week-only production José Rivera’s Giants Have Us In Their Books. more

Dec 9, 2014 11:08 PM Theater

Marquette and UPROOTED Theatres’ In the Red and Brown Water is a triumph. Powerfully realistic in its themes and characters yet abstract and spiritual in its style, it is unlike anything seen before on the university’s stage more

Nov 12, 2014 9:50 PM Theater

Marti Gobel will direct and design costumes for In the Red and Brown Water, an upcoming collaboration between Marquette University Theatre and UPROOTED Theatre. “Nothing like this has been seen in Milwaukee,” says Gobel. “The play is gro... more

Oct 29, 2014 11:49 PM Theater

UPROOTED Theatre and Marquette University Theatre have come together to bringMilwaukee In the Red and Brown Water, apowerful piece from Tarell Alvin McCraney’s The Brother/Sister Plays trilogy. Producing artistic directorand education program c.. more

Oct 29, 2014 5:24 PM Around MKE

“Incredible experience,” says Suzan Fete. “I saw monkey gland sauce on the menu!” Fete, of Renaissance Theaterworks, ran across the sauce in South Africa, while on tour with Renaissance’s Brandy Kline and Marti Gobel, the producing ar... more

Oct 29, 2013 11:45 PM A&E Feature

