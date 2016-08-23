RSS

Martin Defatte

The Milwaukee punk label Triple Eye Industries celebrates its two-year anniversary with two nights of shows at the Cactus Club. more

Aug 23, 2016 3:15 PM Local Music

Goner, the new 10-inch EP by the Milwaukee trio Volunteer, is getting some attention because of a recent endorsement by a member of the punk-rock royalty: Jawbreaker more

Oct 28, 2014 11:33 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. In this introductory piece, we spoke with Martin Defatte—former mem,Music Feature more

Feb 4, 2014 10:31 AM Music Feature

On July 20, the criminally underrated record label Amphetamine Reptile will host a concert in Minneapolis to celebrate its more than 25-year existence. Whereas larger labels like Sub Pop often pushed to become more more

Jul 2, 2013 10:59 PM Local Music

