Martin Defatte
Triple Eye Industries Celebrates Two Very Productive Years
The Milwaukee punk label Triple Eye Industries celebrates its two-year anniversary with two nights of shows at the Cactus Club. more
Aug 23, 2016 3:15 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
Volunteer Pick Up Some New Tricks
Goner, the new 10-inch EP by the Milwaukee trio Volunteer, is getting some attention because of a recent endorsement by a member of the punk-rock royalty: Jawbreaker more
Oct 28, 2014 11:33 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature 1 Comments
Influenced: Volunteer and MKE Punk's Martin Defatte Talks Fugazi
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. In this introductory piece, we spoke with Martin Defatte—former mem,Music Feature more
Feb 4, 2014 10:31 AM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature
Volunteer Commit Themselves to the Local Heavy Music Scene
On July 20, the criminally underrated record label Amphetamine Reptile will host a concert in Minneapolis to celebrate its more than 25-year existence. Whereas larger labels like Sub Pop often pushed to become more more
Jul 2, 2013 10:59 PM Michael Carriere Local Music