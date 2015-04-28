Martin Hintz
Horror-O-Rama is Back for Year Three!
Horror-O-Rama is returning May 8 to Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery for its third annual celebration of all things horror! The event is produced by Rockabilly Girl Productions.This year features some great new additions, along with what .. more
Apr 28, 2015 8:30 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Dance Happening - Keigwin + Company
February 21, 8 PM @ Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, 19805 W. Capitol Ave., BrookfieldThe contemporary dance troupe KEIGWIN + COMPANY, led by dancer/choreographer Larry Keigwin, is known for its technical excellence and eerie, thought-pro.. more
Feb 16, 2015 10:00 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Around MKE
Rebecca on the Big Screen
Alfred Hitchcock must have been a fan of Daphne du Maurier. The director adapted theEnglish storywriter three times for the screen. The first, Jamaica Inn (1939),was forgettable. The other two, Rebecca (1940) and The Birds (1963), aremasterpiec.. more
Jan 8, 2015 3:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Eating off the Land
Most of us will never be able to live like Kurt Timmermeister, nor would most of us want to—but we’d all love to be invited to his place for dinner. Timmermeister lives on a small farm in an idyllic setting, an island in Puget Sound. He gro... more
Jan 15, 2014 1:52 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
New Books By Local Authors Bialas, Hintz
They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but few could argue against the magnificent artistry that is captured in Paul Bialas’ photography book Pabst: An Excavation of Art. The book focuses on the... more
Oct 8, 2012 1:39 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Wisconsin Farm Lore: Kicking Cows, Giant Pumpkins & Other Tales From the Back Forty (The History Press), by Martin Hintz
Farming has been part of the Badger State since before it was a state. With Wisconsin Farm Lore, prolific Milwaukee author, gentleman farmer and Shepherd Express contributor Martin Hintz compiles... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Forgotten Tales of Wisconsin (The History Press), by Martin Hintz
Shepherd Express writer Martin Hintz is tireless, turning out innumerable articles and over 100 books. His latest, Forgotten Tales of Wisconsin, is a grab bag of often amusing true stories more
Jun 3, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
From milwaukee to Tinseltown
b y Martin Hintz How did you land the role? ,Off the Cuff more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Martin Hintz Off the Cuff 1 Comments