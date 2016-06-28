Martin Jack Rosenblum
Regarding Thomas Gaudynski
Milwaukee multi-media artist Thomas Gaudynski remains known for his avant-garde musical tendencies in performance and on record. That same urge to investigate is also behind his latest project, a book of essays and drawings, Re: Re: Re:. Th... more
Jun 28, 2016 2:24 PM David Luhrssen Books
UPDATE: A Memorial Service for Dr. Martin Jack Rosenblum is Planned for Thursday
It was with a heavy heart that we learned this weekend that Dr. Martin Jack Rosenblum, a poet, rock 'n' roll historian, popular UWM lecturer and frequent Shepherd Express contributor, died in his sleep at age 67. He left an unmeasurable impression.. more
Jan 13, 2014 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Martin Jack Rosenblum R.I.P.
MartinJack Rosenblum died after falling asleep on the night of Jan. 10. He was amusician and recording artist, poet, founder of the rock 'n' roll program atUWM's Peck School of the Arts, onetime Harley-Davidson archivist, a popularlecturer and.. more
Jan 12, 2014 9:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Destruction of the Warsaw Ghetto
Many historians refer to the 1944 revolt against the Nazis by the Jews of the Warsaw Ghetto as the first battle of the Cold War. Realizing that the Nazi regime was coming to defeat, SS chief Heinrich Himmler plotted a post-Hitler Germany in... more
Dec 23, 2013 3:07 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books 1 Comments
The Writer as Rock Star?
The condition of American fiction is fractious. On one side, we have a legacy of what best can be described as writers who experiment with the architecture, not making form more important than content but rather uniting the two such that na... more
Nov 20, 2013 1:20 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
The Northfield Raid and the Wild West’s Great Escape
In Shot All to Hell: Jesse James, the Northfield Raid, and the Wild West’s Greatest Escape (William Morrow/HarperCollins), Mark Lee Gardner introduces Jesse and Frank James at the beginning of their outlaw days (Jesse started during the Civ... more
Oct 15, 2013 11:46 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
The many stories behind ‘The Lone Ranger’
While Michael Singer’s book is obviously related to the recent box office failure The Lone Ranger and has sections devoted to the movie’s creation, The Lone Ranger Behind the Mask: On the Trail of an Outlaw Epic (Insight Editions) is more t... more
Aug 22, 2013 1:33 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
The Meaning of Gettysburg
The Battle of Gettysburg sprawled over 15 square miles around a little town in Pennsylvania during the first three days of July in 1863. As we know from thousands of articles and texts already published on this famous Civil War more
Jul 21, 2013 11:24 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
A Woman Behind the Western Legend
Primarily as a result of the gunfight at the O.K. Corral, Wyatt Earp is rooted into the American dream of the Old West. Few know that his ashes were buried in a Jewish Cemetery in 1929. Ann Kirschner’s well-researched more
Jun 17, 2013 4:08 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Obsessed, Rebellious and Driven
Director John Ford defines The Searchers as a “psychological epic.” John Wayne plays the primary character, Ethan Edwards, in this 1956 movie as both a driven, rebellious outsider and noble, obsessed hero. more
May 21, 2013 6:44 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
The Soundtrack of His Life
Clive Davis’ memoir The Soundtrack of My Life (Simon & Schuster) is a hefty 586 pages of thoughtful, analytical content—an unexpected pleasure from one of the most powerful and influential music executives in history. more
Apr 26, 2013 2:54 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Revisiting Custer
That history is written by the victorious is a truism repeated so many times that its veracity is unquestioned. But one need only browse the books, films and songs about American outlaws such as Jesse James, Cole Younger, more
Mar 28, 2013 5:18 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
The Stones at 50
Despite all the pictures and memorabilia, The Rolling Stones 50 (Hyperion) is not to be mistaken for a coffee table book. It has incisive commentary by its authors—Messrs. Jagger, Richards, Watts and Wood—and demonstrates more
Feb 21, 2013 5:31 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Mike Seeger's Folk Tradition
Mike Seeger was a founding member of the folk-blues revival string band the New Lost City Ramblers as well as a distinguished solo artist, concentrating on early American music. He was a virtuoso on many instruments, such as banjo... more
Apr 23, 2012 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Nickel and Dimed
Barbara Ehrenreich’s 2001 book Nickel and Dimed examined the aftermath of 1996 welfare reform, using investigational journalism to demonstrate that having a job in no way guarantees escaping poverty. Ehrenreich posed as a blue-collar more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Rockets
The Milwaukee Bucks have had some downtime since their victory over the New Jersey Nets last Wednesday. Tonight they’ll return to the court for a 7 p.m. game against the Houston Rockets. more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Light and Shade: Conversations With Jimmy Page (Crown Publishing Group) by Brad Tolinski
Of all the influential aging rock stars, Jimmy Page has assumed an unexpected position in the pantheon of the loud ones who altered the course of popular music. He has achieved a reverential spot and is serene and, one more
Jan 17, 2013 4:21 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
The Epitome of Modern
“Modernity” is the central theme of Roberto Calasso’s La Folie Baudelaire (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), which, among many other things, explores the origins of the word as defined and executed by Baudelaire between more
Nov 28, 2012 3:09 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Neil Young and Crazy Horse
There is pensive wandering into the past on this massive collection of songs, moving smoothly through two discs in the CD version. Neil Young’s artistry is at its height. “Twisted Road” contains revelatory lines that capture more
Nov 8, 2012 3:06 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Album Reviews
Neil Young’s ‘Hippie Dream’
At age 66, Neil Young is reaching an artistic zenith. Young recently released the album Americana with his longtime band Crazy Horse, and the end of this month will see yet another Crazy Horse album, Psychedelic Pill... more
Oct 14, 2012 11:59 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Bob Dylan
The title track of Bob Dylan’s remarkable, 35th studio album delves into the sinking of the Titanic with the innovatively poetic songwriting style developed by Dylan in the ’60s and brought into the 21st... more
Sep 20, 2012 1:10 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Album Reviews
Frequently Asked Questions About Neil Young
With his new “folk music” album Americana, a documentary film going into theaters this summer titled Journeys and his memoirs forthcoming this fall, it is impossible to dispute the prodigious artistry of Neil Young. Separating Young from..... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
The Promise of Springsteen?
Marc Dolan is a professor of English and American Studies and, as with so many who are writing about their rock music heroes these days, is a long-time fan who knows nothing about music. His Springsteen and the Promise Of Rock 'n' Roll (Nor... more
Jul 10, 2012 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Buddy Guy's Dazzling 'My Story'
Buddy Guy and co-author David Ritz have come up with a dazzling book, rife with details about people, guitars and historically significant musical events. When I Left Home: My Story (Da Capo) will enthrall Guy's fans as well... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Patti Smith
Patti Smith's albums, since her extraordinarily ground-breaking Horses and Easter LP's, are essentially about neo-punk tribalism as a way of being; i.e., there is angst and excitement, optimism and ritualistic anger, but little that is new.... more
Jun 14, 2012 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Album Reviews