Martin Landau
Home Movies/Out on Digital 6.16
Tony Saitta (Stuart Whitman) is a Canadian Dirty Harry has a death wish when it comes to finding her killer in Shadows in an Empty Room. more
Jun 14, 2016 4:08 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Sept. 24
Actor Dan Stevens isn’t the only link between “Downtown Abbey” and Summer in February. The setting is similar: England, 1913, where the young and wealthy could afford to break some rules. Stevens plays best friend to painter Alfred Munni... more
Sep 24, 2014 2:26 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
‘The Missiles of October’
Daunting international tension has been the subject of several movies in which the president of the United States had to bite the bullet to avoid nuclear war. Among the most notable are Fail Safe (1964) with Henry Fonda; World War III (1982... more
Oct 8, 2013 11:02 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Space: 1999
2001: A Space Odyssey and "Space: 1999" were close in fictional as well as actual chronology. The 70s show, set on a lunar colony suffering from a mysterious malady, opens with scenes visually inspired by Kubricks film. Season one of Space: .. more
Dec 13, 2010 2:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Harrison Montgomery
Starting with his Bela Lugosi role in Ed Wood, Martin Landau has been turning up in interesting non-Hollywood films. In the gradually engrossing Harrison Montgomery (out on DVD), he plays the title character—an old eccentric limping around his .. more
Nov 29, 2010 2:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Natural Motif: New Drawings by Natalie Settles
The Charles Allis Art Museum’s latest exhibit presents Natalie Settles' meditative graphite and watercolor artwork, which shifts in style between 19th-century designs and the sparseness of modern art. Settles hails from Madison but exhibits... more
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee