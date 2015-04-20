Martin Mcdonagh
‘The Pillowman’s’ Dark Drama at Soulstice Theatre
Soulstice Theatre stages a production of Martin McDonagh’s dark interrogation drama The Pillowman. more
Apr 20, 2015 12:15 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Interrogation Drama on a Small Stage with Soulstice
Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman is a strikingly vivid interrogation drama that has been staged with great success in the recent past. Next week audiences get another chance to glance into the mind of a man being questioned by authorities as the dr.. more
Apr 11, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
World's Stage Celebrates Martin McDonagh
This coming week, The World's Stage Theatre Company opens a couple of plays by contemporary U.K. playwright Martin McDonagh. more
Jan 24, 2013 4:12 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
America’s ‘War Lovers’
The War Lovers (Little, Brown), Evan Thomas’ provocatively titled, satirical look at three colorful individuals who became prime movers in the birth of American imperialism, is a page-turning biographical account of human folly at its most ... more
Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Steve Spice Books
Beauty Queen of Leenane In Racine
Between 1997 and 1998, Irish playwright Martin McDonagh developed four feature-length plays. One of them was a dark comedy about a 40 year-old woman who looks after her 70 year-old mother. There is bitterness. There is dysfunction. There is men.. more
Mar 15, 2010 10:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Copper Box
Given Milwaukee’s Germanic roots, its actually surprising that more or the region&rs more ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Hitman’s Holiday
Ray (ColinFarrell) casts a wary eye on the picture-book surroundings of theBe In Bruges ,Film more
Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews