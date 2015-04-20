RSS

Martin Mcdonagh

theatrereview_soulstice_byamandaschlicher.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Amanda Schlicher

Soulstice Theatre stages a production of Martin McDonagh’s dark interrogation drama The Pillowman. more

Apr 20, 2015 12:15 PM Theater

curtains_thepillowman.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman is a strikingly vivid interrogation drama that has been staged with great success in the recent past. Next week audiences get another chance to glance into the mind of a man being questioned by authorities as the dr.. more

Apr 11, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

This coming week, The World's Stage Theatre Company opens a couple of plays by contemporary U.K. playwright Martin McDonagh. more

Jan 24, 2013 4:12 PM Theater

blogimage11478.jpe

The War Lovers (Little, Brown), Evan Thomas’ provocatively titled, satirical look at three colorful individuals who became prime movers in the birth of American imperialism, is a page-turning biographical account of human folly at its most ... more

Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Books

 Between 1997 and 1998, Irish playwright Martin McDonagh developed four feature-length plays. One of them was a dark comedy about a 40 year-old woman who looks after her 70 year-old mother. There is bitterness. There is dysfunction. There is men.. more

Mar 15, 2010 10:43 PM Theater

blogimage5051.jpe

Given Milwaukee’s Germanic roots, its actually surprising that more or the region&rs more ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage941.jpe

Ray (ColinFarrell) casts a wary eye on the picture-book surroundings of theBe In Bruges ,Film more

Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES