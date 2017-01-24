Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese Ponders the 'Silence' of God
Epic in dimension yet intensely personal, Martin Scorsese’s Silence is suffused with Roman Catholic martyrology in its images of Japanese Christians tortured, crucified or burned alive for their faith. more
Jan 24, 2017 3:32 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Last Waltz Reissued in Deluxe 40th Anniversary Package
Theconcert documentary The Last Waltz begins with a song from the end of theperformance, an encore of “Don’t Do It.” Clearly, director Martin Scorsesewasn’t just trying to be clever. As he conceived it, The Last Waltz was.. more
Dec 14, 2016 4:41 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Martin Scorsese’s Best?
King of Comedy was always my favoriteMartin Scorsese film and watching the new Blu-ray release reminds me of why.The story is rooted in its time yet oddly prophetic, the characters arestriking and the cast is remarkably out.. more
Apr 29, 2014 1:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Wolf of Wall Street
Oliver Stone was probably surprised when some fans of Wall Street embraced Gordon Gekko as a role model and “greed is good” as a mantra. Martin Scorsese might likewise be dismayed if The Wolf of Wall Street’s financial finagler, Jordon B... more
Jan 7, 2014 3:42 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The End of Film?
Theword “film” will probably survive to describe a particular form of motionpicture, but the physical medium of celluloid film is going the way ofhand-illuminated parchment after Gutenberg. Whether that’s progress or abackward step is an i.. more
Feb 18, 2013 3:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Hugo
Mention Martin Scorsese and gritty drama usually comes to mind. He was the director of Mean Streets... more
Nov 29, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Score on Movie Soundtracks
Not so long ago, soundtrack albums were the one reliable way to hear music from movies once you left the cinema. No one could really own their own copy of a film in the age before home video, but with the proliferation of new technology, movies .. more
Nov 27, 2011 3:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Italian-American Directors
Italians, even if their ethnicity was seldom named, were an obvious presence in Hollywood gangster pictures from at least the 1920s. But how did Italian-American filmmakers respond to questions of ethnic stereotypes and identity in their work? U.. more
Jul 3, 2011 2:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Escape to New York
With Mean Streets (1973) and Taxi Driver (1976), Martin Scorsese made his reputation for gritty stories linked to the hard-fought turf of New York at a time when the city seemed to be fading into twilight. And then came New York, New York (1977.. more
Jul 3, 2011 1:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Cameras and Cubism
Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque's restless Cubist paintings developed in tandem from many sources, especially African and other “primitive” art as well as the new sense of motion engendered by faster forms of transportation and the technolo.. more
Jun 1, 2011 5:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Raging Bull After 30 Years
The 30th Anniversary Edition of Raging Bull is a reminder of the greatness of director Martin Scorsese in his peak years and of Robert DeNiro when given challenging roles. The two-disc set includes a DVD and a Blu-ray, which both place the gorg.. more
Feb 5, 2011 9:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Shutter Island
The island rises like a prehistoric behemoth from the fog of Boston harbor, a rocky Alcatraz set in cold, swirling tides and accessible only by a choppy ferry ride. Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island is confined to that rock, a steeply pitche... more
Feb 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
