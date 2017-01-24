RSS

Martin Scorsese

Epic in dimension yet intensely personal, Martin Scorsese’s Silence is suffused with Roman Catholic martyrology in its images of Japanese Christians tortured, crucified or burned alive for their faith. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:32 PM Film Reviews

Theconcert documentary The Last Waltz begins with a song from the end of theperformance, an encore of “Don’t Do It.” Clearly, director Martin Scorsesewasn’t just trying to be clever. As he conceived it, The Last Waltz was.. more

Dec 14, 2016 4:41 PM I Hate Hollywood

 King of Comedy was always my favoriteMartin Scorsese film and watching the new Blu-ray release reminds me of why.The story is rooted in its time yet oddly prophetic, the characters arestriking and the cast is remarkably out.. more

Apr 29, 2014 1:08 PM I Hate Hollywood

Jan 27, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

Oliver Stone was probably surprised when some fans of Wall Street embraced Gordon Gekko as a role model and “greed is good” as a mantra. Martin Scorsese might likewise be dismayed if The Wolf of Wall Street’s financial finagler, Jordon B... more

Jan 7, 2014 3:42 AM Film Reviews

47 Ronin retells a legend based on real events from early-18th-century Japan; after a benevolent lord is killed by an evil lord who uses witchcraft, 47 of the former’s samurai guards vow to avenge his death. The lord’s beautiful daughter Mi... more

Dec 23, 2013 9:54 PM Film Clips

 Theword “film” will probably survive to describe a particular form of motionpicture, but the physical medium of celluloid film is going the way ofhand-illuminated parchment after Gutenberg. Whether that’s progress or abackward step is an i.. more

Feb 18, 2013 3:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

Mention Martin Scorsese and gritty drama usually comes to mind. He was the director of Mean Streets... more

Nov 29, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Not so long ago, soundtrack albums were the one reliable way to hear music from movies once you left the cinema. No one could really own their own copy of a film in the age before home video, but with the proliferation of new technology, movies .. more

Nov 27, 2011 3:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

Italians, even if their ethnicity was seldom named, were an obvious presence in Hollywood gangster pictures from at least the 1920s. But how did Italian-American filmmakers respond to questions of ethnic stereotypes and identity in their work? U.. more

Jul 3, 2011 2:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

With Mean Streets (1973) and Taxi Driver (1976), Martin Scorsese made his reputation for gritty stories linked to the hard-fought turf of New York at a time when the city seemed to be fading into twilight. And then came New York, New York (1977.. more

Jul 3, 2011 1:27 PM I Hate Hollywood

Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque's restless Cubist paintings developed in tandem from many sources, especially African and other “primitive” art as well as the new sense of motion engendered by faster forms of transportation and the technolo.. more

Jun 1, 2011 5:36 PM I Hate Hollywood

The 30th Anniversary Edition of Raging Bull is a reminder of the greatness of director Martin Scorsese in his peak years and of Robert DeNiro when given challenging roles. The two-disc set includes a DVD and a Blu-ray, which both place the gorg.. more

Feb 5, 2011 9:32 PM I Hate Hollywood

Chicago-born, Tennessee-raised, New York-schooled Gil Scott-Heron has made a career out of a decades-long fusion between poetry, literature, spoken-word jazz, old soul, slick R&B and a kind of precursory hip-hop. Simply, the man is an amalg... more

Mar 22, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

The island rises like a prehistoric behemoth from the fog of Boston harbor, a rocky Alcatraz set in cold, swirling tides and accessible only by a choppy ferry ride. Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island is confined to that rock, a steeply pitche... more

Feb 19, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Best known as a painter of Campbell’s Soup cans and celebrity portraits almost 50 years ago, Andy Warhol and his work seem innocuous nowadays. His iconographic language has become so integrated into contemporary America’s visual landscape t... more

Dec 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

