Martin Sheen
Martin Sheen-Albert Finney’s ‘Loophole’ out on Blu-ray
Good heist movies have alwaysinvolved displays of meticulous skill. In the opening scene of Loophole (1981)gangsters, working with drills and nitroglycerine through droplets, open a safewith great care. The tense silence scr.. more
Jan 18, 2017 2:09 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
The Fool, Mediterranea and More: Home Movies/Out on Digital
The Fool is a compelling film by director Yury Bykov and a scathing indictment of the kleptocracy and indifference gripping Russia. It’s a morality play worthy of Dostoyevsky and a great example of cinematic storytelling. more
May 3, 2016 1:23 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
'American Hercules: Babe Ruth'
Martin Sheen narrates the artfully made A&E Network documentary, 'American Hercules: Babe Ruth,' which finds the measure of the man who tore up the record books. more
May 7, 2015 5:30 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Home Movies/Out on Digital: July 1
In South Korean director Im Sang-soo’s The Taste of Money, the bright lights of Seoul cannot eclipse the darkness at society’s heart. In a family drama that reaches a Shakespearean pitch, a young assistant is drawn into the more
Jul 1, 2013 4:56 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Amazing Spider-Man
The question asked by many is “Why?” Specifically, “Why another Spider-Man movie... more
Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
THE OTHER GUYS, NANNY McPHEE RETURNS, BACK NINE, THE A-TEAM, LEGEND OF THE GUARDIANS: THE OWLS OF GA'HOOLE, THE TOWN, DESPICABLE ME, MICMACS, more
Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies