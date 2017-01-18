RSS

Martin Sheen

Good heist movies have alwaysinvolved displays of meticulous skill. In the opening scene of Loophole (1981)gangsters, working with drills and nitroglycerine through droplets, open a safewith great care. The tense silence scr.. more

The Fool is a compelling film by director Yury Bykov and a scathing indictment of the kleptocracy and indifference gripping Russia. It’s a morality play worthy of Dostoyevsky and a great example of cinematic storytelling. more

Martin Sheen narrates the artfully made A&E Network documentary, 'American Hercules: Babe Ruth,' which finds the measure of the man who tore up the record books. more

In South Korean director Im Sang-soo’s The Taste of Money, the bright lights of Seoul cannot eclipse the darkness at society’s heart. In a family drama that reaches a Shakespearean pitch, a young assistant is drawn into the more

The question asked by many is “Why?” Specifically, “Why another Spider-Man movie... more

THE OTHER GUYS, NANNY McPHEE RETURNS, BACK NINE, THE A-TEAM, LEGEND OF THE GUARDIANS: THE OWLS OF GA'HOOLE, THE TOWN, DESPICABLE ME, MICMACS, more

