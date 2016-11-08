Martini
Willy Wonka opens this weekend in Oconomowoc
Nov 8, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hi-Hat Lounge & Knob Creek to Hold Single Barrel Select Release Party
Hi-Hat Lounge on Brady St. has partnered with Knob Creek andBadger Distributing to be the first bar in Wisconsin with their own barrel ofKnob Creek Single Reserve whiskey. There will be a launch party Thursday, April 7 at Hi-Hat onBrady .. more
Mar 22, 2016 4:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
88 Keys’ Retro Fun in West Allis
The blue canopy marks the spot. 88 Keys (7211 W. Greenfield Ave.) in the heart of downtown West Allis is billed as a piano martini lounge, and—sure enough—a piano sits on a small stage (with live music some nights)... more
Oct 1, 2012 10:35 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Elsa's: Milwaukee's Classy Burger Joint
It's always fun to debate which restaurant serves the best burger in town. Some places that come to mind are Solly's, AJ Bombers and Sobelman's. Another contender, quite unlike the others, is Elsa's—or, more formally, Elsa's more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Unwrapped the XXX-MAS Party
Christmas Day, December 25, 2010 celebrate with the family during the day and party with Fuego (430 S. 2nd St.) at night. No cover until 11pm! Drink specials include 2-4-1 Domestic Beers, $5 Apple Martinis, $5 Grey Goose Mixers and $5 Holid... more
Dec 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
James Lee Stanley
Folk and soft-rock songwriter James Lee Stanley has been putting out solo albums steadily since the early 1970s, when he was a featured RCA artist. Without a commercial hit to guarantee him an audience, he fell out of the spotlight, but more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
All in the Name
Thougha number of Milwaukee restaurants have recently closed their doors,some areas of the city continue to show resilience. Take Walker’sPoint: A few months ago the shuttered Barossa reopened a,Dining Out more
Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview