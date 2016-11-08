RSS

Martini

13962561_1274729132539340_1257079838259997446_n.jpg.jpe

Nov 8, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

diningouthihat.jpg.jpe

Hi-Hat Lounge on Brady St. has partnered with Knob Creek andBadger Distributing to be the first bar in Wisconsin with their own barrel ofKnob Creek Single Reserve whiskey. There will be a launch party Thursday, April 7 at Hi-Hat onBrady .. more

Mar 22, 2016 4:13 PM Around MKE

shortorders.jpg.jpe

The blue canopy marks the spot. 88 Keys (7211 W. Greenfield Ave.) in the heart of downtown West Allis is billed as a piano martini lounge, and—sure enough—a piano sits on a small stage (with live music some nights)... more

Oct 1, 2012 10:35 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18701.jpe

It's always fun to debate which restaurant serves the best burger in town. Some places that come to mind are Solly's, AJ Bombers and Sobelman's. Another contender, quite unlike the others, is Elsa's—or, more formally, Elsa's more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Christmas Day, December 25, 2010 celebrate with the family during the day and party with Fuego (430 S. 2nd St.) at night. No cover until 11pm! Drink specials include 2-4-1 Domestic Beers, $5 Apple Martinis, $5 Grey Goose Mixers and $5 Holid... more

Dec 25, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage12610.jpe

Folk and soft-rock songwriter James Lee Stanley has been putting out solo albums steadily since the early 1970s, when he was a featured RCA artist. Without a commercial hit to guarantee him an audience, he fell out of the spotlight, but more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Thougha number of Milwaukee restaurants have recently closed their doors,some areas of the city continue to show resilience. Take Walker’sPoint: A few months ago the shuttered Barossa reopened a,Dining Out more

Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES