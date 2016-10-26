Marty Peck
Historic Locomotive Rides Again with Ghost Train
If you happen tobe driving through Shorewood at 7 p.m. on Halloween, don’t be alarmed if thespecter of a train careens across the Capitol Drive Bridge. You’ve justwitnessed the maiden voyage of the Ghost Train, a new public art installatio.. more
Oct 26, 2016 3:22 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
All Aboard Shorewood’s Ghost Train
The Ghost Train, designed by Marty Peck of Creative Lighting Design and Engineering, will cross Capitol Drive at the Oak Leaf Trail Bridge in Shorewood, with a tentative start time of Halloween 2016. more
Apr 26, 2016 4:02 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Milwaukee Holiday Lights
Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more
Dec 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee