Marvel Comics
Film Clips: May 4, 17
Adapted from the Marvel comic book series, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 has something of a “been there, done that" quality to it; still, we like most of these characters—relentless verbal sparring aside. more
May 2, 2017 2:47 PM Lisa Miller, David Luhrssen Film Clips
Deadpool, Zoolander 2 and More: Film Clips
Scenery plays a major part in writer-director Nicolas Vanier’s adaptation of the popular children’s story Belle et Sébastien, with the rugged French Alps, its wildflowers and grassy upland fields providing an idyllic yet troubled setting fo... more
Feb 9, 2016 3:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Fantastic Four
Fantastic Four is a decidedly uneven film. Its strongest element is its musical score, composed by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass. Due to the film’s manifest shortcomings and many deviations from the source text, however, comic book devote... more
Aug 11, 2015 7:35 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Film Clips 8.6.15
In The Fantastic Four, four young outsiders are teleported to the Negative Zone, a dangerous, alternate universe that gives them shocking powers. In this reboot, Fox Studios spent several years developing the script, hired Josh Trank to dir... more
Aug 4, 2015 9:00 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Ant-Man
Based on the Marvel comic book series, Ant-Man is a smart, funny superhero movie. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:11 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Avengers are Back!
The Avengers regroup to save the world from Ultron, a destructive artificial intelligence. more
Apr 28, 2015 9:15 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Captain America: Winter Soldier
The sequels keep coming in the Marvel Comics universe; the superheroes get little time off between saving the world; and the supervillains—you’ve got to hand it to them—work just as hard as the heroes more
Apr 7, 2014 1:22 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews