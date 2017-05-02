RSS

Marvel Comics

gaurdiansofthegalaxy2.jpg.jpe

Adapted from the Marvel comic book series, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 has something of a “been there, done that" quality to it; still, we like most of these characters—relentless verbal sparring aside. more

May 2, 2017 2:47 PM , Film Clips

deadpool.jpg.jpe

Scenery plays a major part in writer-director Nicolas Vanier’s adaptation of the popular children’s story Belle et Sébastien, with the rugged French Alps, its wildflowers and grassy upland fields providing an idyllic yet troubled setting fo... more

Feb 9, 2016 3:24 PM Film Clips

film_ fantasticfour.jpg.jpe

Fantastic Four is a decidedly uneven film. Its strongest element is its musical score, composed by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass. Due to the film’s manifest shortcomings and many deviations from the source text, however, comic book devote... more

Aug 11, 2015 7:35 PM Film Reviews

fantastic-four-movie-cast-original.jpg.jpe

In The Fantastic Four, four young outsiders are teleported to the Negative Zone, a dangerous, alternate universe that gives them shocking powers. In this reboot, Fox Studios spent several years developing the script, hired Josh Trank to dir... more

Aug 4, 2015 9:00 PM Film Clips

ht_ant_man_marvel_sk_150107_16x9_992.jpg.jpe

Based on the Marvel comic book series, Ant-Man is a smart, funny superhero movie. more

Jul 21, 2015 9:11 PM Film Reviews

film_avengers_disney.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Disney

The Avengers regroup to save the world from Ultron, a destructive artificial intelligence. more

Apr 28, 2015 9:15 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

film.jpg.jpe

The sequels keep coming in the Marvel Comics universe; the superheroes get little time off between saving the world; and the supervillains—you’ve got to hand it to them—work just as hard as the heroes more

Apr 7, 2014 1:22 AM Film Reviews

