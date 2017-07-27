Marwencol
Greendale Native Creates 'Wisco Queens' Web Series
Katie Goffman, a native of Greendale, Wis., has created anew web series that chronicles a Wisconsinite’s move from our Midwestern stateto the Big Apple, a move that Goffman made in her personal life.Lucy (played by Goffman) .. more
Jul 27, 2017 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The 1983 Brewers are Easily the Most Disappointing Team in Franchise History
No matter how the Brewers finish this year, it would not befair to classify 2017 as a genuinely disappointing season. Like 2014, when theBrewers were an out-of-nowhere contender that ran out of gas down the stretch,this year’s club has far.. more
Jul 24, 2017 2:48 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
8 Takeaways From a Not-Quite Historic Summerfest 2017
The numbers are in, and Summerfest executiveshave got to feel good about them, if not quite overjoyed. According to a pressrelease, 831,769 people attended Milwaukee’s signature festival this year, anincrease of 3.4% over last year. Chalk some .. more
Jul 13, 2017 5:42 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The 1996 Brewers Scored Runs (and Lost Games) at a Historic Clip
At the mid-way point in the 2017 season, the Brewers heldfirst place with a 42-39 record. This marks the fifth time they have been infirst place at the midway point of the season and, oddly enough, all five ofthose season have occurred since.. more
Jul 3, 2017 3:15 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Marwencol
Director Jeff Malmberg’s first documentary, Marwencol , charts the unusual self-therapy methods of Mark Hogancamp, an artist beaten nearly to death in 2000. As he rehabilitates, Hogancamp builds in his backyard an elaborate small-scale more
Feb 3, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
