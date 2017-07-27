RSS

Marwencol

Katie Goffman, a native of Greendale, Wis., has created anew web series that chronicles a Wisconsinite’s move from our Midwestern stateto the Big Apple, a move that Goffman made in her personal life.Lucy (played by Goffman) .. more

Jul 27, 2017 9:00 PM Around MKE

No matter how the Brewers finish this year, it would not befair to classify 2017 as a genuinely disappointing season. Like 2014, when theBrewers were an out-of-nowhere contender that ran out of gas down the stretch,this year’s club has far.. more

Jul 24, 2017 2:48 PM Brew Crew Confidential

The numbers are in, and Summerfest executiveshave got to feel good about them, if not quite overjoyed. According to a pressrelease, 831,769 people attended Milwaukee’s signature festival this year, anincrease of 3.4% over last year. Chalk some .. more

Jul 13, 2017 5:42 PM On Music

At the mid-way point in the 2017 season, the Brewers heldfirst place with a 42-39 record. This marks the fifth time they have been infirst place at the midway point of the season and, oddly enough, all five ofthose season have occurred since.. more

Jul 3, 2017 3:15 PM Brew Crew Confidential

Director Jeff Malmberg’s first documentary, Marwencol , charts the unusual self-therapy methods of Mark Hogancamp, an artist beaten nearly to death in 2000. As he rehabilitates, Hogancamp builds in his backyard an elaborate small-scale more

Feb 3, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

