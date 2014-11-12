Mary Burke
Election 2014: The Big Picture
After a particularly terrible election, it’s important for Democrats and others who oppose the policies of Republican Gov. Scott Walker to keep focused on the larger picture more
Nov 12, 2014 12:24 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 63 Comments
What Democrats Need To Do
After a “Wave Election” like we just experienced, the losing party usually goes through a period of Monday morning quarterbacking along with some serious and justified recriminations. Both Mary Burke and Sue more
Nov 12, 2014 12:39 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 9 Comments
Has Walker’s WEDC Stopped Outsourcing with Taxpayer Money?
Add outsourcing loopholes to the list of complaints about Gov. Scott Walker’s flagship job creation agency, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). more
Nov 4, 2014 7:05 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 14 Comments
Is Walker’s WEDC Still Allowing Outsourcing with Taxpayer Money?
Nov 3, 2014 5:32 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 4 Comments
The Journal Sentinel Gets Desperate with Right-Wing Smear
You could say that Scott Walker has beengood for Journal Communications. The man generates headlines and hits onits website. Charlie Sykes is his mouthpiece on WTMJ. And the nonstop politicalads since 2010 have been terrific for the bottom li.. more
Oct 30, 2014 9:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 4 Comments
Vote ‘Yes’ on Milwaukee County Referendum Questions
In addition to the statewide referendum on the Transportation Fund, Milwaukee County voters will find four advisory questions on the Nov. 4 ballot. We think they all deserve your support. more
Oct 29, 2014 12:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
Mary Burke Must Be Our Next Governor
We enthusiastically support Democrat Mary Burke for governor. Burke has the skills, experience, temperament and values we need in our governor.Burke is a Wisconsinite through more
Oct 29, 2014 12:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 43 Comments
Did Walker’s Budget Cuts Affect Crime?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues more
Oct 29, 2014 11:59 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Covering Up Real Political Facts
At the 2012 Democratic Convention in Charlotte, N.C., I attended a taping of “The Daily Show” where Jon Stewart asked veteran television reporter Tom Brokaw a question I’ve remembered ever since. more
Oct 29, 2014 12:13 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 16 Comments
Burke-Walker Campaign News You Might Have Missed
Oct 28, 2014 7:41 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 2 Comments
Does Wisconsin Have a Work Problem?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more
Oct 21, 2014 11:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 38 Comments
What I Like About Scott Walker
What I like most about Scott Walker, unfortunately, also happens to be what makes him most dangerous more
Oct 21, 2014 11:13 PM Joel McNally Expresso 28 Comments
The Governor Can and Should Raise the Minimum Wage
Did you know that Wisconsin’s governor, on his or her own, can raise the minimum wage? In fact, the governor is required by law to ensure that all Wisconsinites—not just those earning a minimum wage—are paid a living wage for their work. more
Oct 15, 2014 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 6 Comments
Walker Blames Victims for His Jobs Failure
Republican Gov. Scott Walker is now adding insult to injury of Wisconsin workers by making an outrageous attempt to shift the blame for his own terrible jobs record to the unemployed victims of his failed policies more
Oct 15, 2014 1:14 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 19 Comments
Will Voters Punish or Reward Scott Walker for His Out-of-Touch Views on the Minimum Wage?
I kept shaking my head throughoutFriday’s gubernatorial debate. Scott Walker simply has no clueabout what it’s really like to work for a living.Why is our economy so sluggish?It’s not a jobs problem. It’s a“work” problem, according to .. more
Oct 13, 2014 2:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 13 Comments
Is Wisconsin ‘Dead Last’ in Midwest Jobs or Not?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more
Oct 8, 2014 1:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 14 Comments
Can Democrats Win on GOP Turf?
As the saying goes, you can’t beat somebody with nobody.It seems that Democrats are taking that to heart this election season and are even running more
Oct 8, 2014 1:02 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Does Mary Burke ‘Unequivocally’ Support Obamacare?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more
Sep 30, 2014 8:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 8 Comments
Latest John Doe Temper Tantrum Reeks of Desperation
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm scored a big win in federal appeals court last week, which apparently has created a new wave of desperation in the allies of Gov. Scott Walker. more
Sep 30, 2014 7:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
An Absurd Charge of Plagiarism
It shouldn’t be necessary to say this since it has absolutely nothing to do with who should be elected governor in November, but all major candidates hire national political consultants to work more
Sep 24, 2014 3:22 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments