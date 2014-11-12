RSS

Mary Burke

After a particularly terrible election, it’s important for Democrats and others who oppose the policies of Republican Gov. Scott Walker to keep focused on the larger picture more

Nov 12, 2014 12:24 PM Taking Liberties 63 Comments

After a “Wave Election” like we just experienced, the losing party usually goes through a period of Monday morning quarterbacking along with some serious and justified recriminations. Both Mary Burke and Sue more

Nov 12, 2014 12:39 AM Expresso 9 Comments

Add outsourcing loopholes to the list of complaints about Gov. Scott Walker’s flagship job creation agency, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). more

Nov 4, 2014 7:05 PM Expresso 14 Comments

Nov 3, 2014 5:32 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

You could say that Scott Walker has beengood for Journal Communications. The man generates headlines and hits onits website. Charlie Sykes is his mouthpiece on WTMJ. And the nonstop politicalads since 2010 have been terrific for the bottom li.. more

Oct 30, 2014 9:49 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

In addition to the statewide referendum on the Transportation Fund, Milwaukee County voters will find four advisory questions on the Nov. 4 ballot. We think they all deserve your support. more

Oct 29, 2014 12:38 PM News Features 3 Comments

We enthusiastically support Democrat Mary Burke for governor. Burke has the skills, experience, temperament and values we need in our governor.Burke is a Wisconsinite through more

Oct 29, 2014 12:29 PM News Features 43 Comments

We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues more

Oct 29, 2014 11:59 AM Expresso 7 Comments

At the 2012 Democratic Convention in Charlotte, N.C., I attended a taping of “The Daily Show” where Jon Stewart asked veteran television reporter Tom Brokaw a question I’ve remembered ever since. more

Oct 29, 2014 12:13 AM Taking Liberties 16 Comments

Oct 28, 2014 7:41 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more

Oct 21, 2014 11:16 PM Expresso 38 Comments

What I like most about Scott Walker, unfortunately, also happens to be what makes him most dangerous more

Oct 21, 2014 11:13 PM Expresso 28 Comments

Did you know that Wisconsin’s governor, on his or her own, can raise the minimum wage? In fact, the governor is required by law to ensure that all Wisconsinites—not just those earning a minimum wage—are paid a living wage for their work. more

Oct 15, 2014 4:00 PM Expresso 6 Comments

Republican Gov. Scott Walker is now adding insult to injury of Wisconsin workers by making an outrageous attempt to shift the blame for his own terrible jobs record to the unemployed victims of his failed policies more

Oct 15, 2014 1:14 PM Taking Liberties 19 Comments

I kept shaking my head throughoutFriday’s gubernatorial debate. Scott Walker simply has no clueabout what it’s really like to work for a living.Why is our economy so sluggish?It’s not a jobs problem. It’s a“work” problem, according to .. more

Oct 13, 2014 2:17 PM Daily Dose 13 Comments

We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more

Oct 8, 2014 1:40 AM Expresso 14 Comments

As the saying goes, you can’t beat somebody with nobody.It seems that Democrats are taking that to heart this election season and are even running more

Oct 8, 2014 1:02 AM News Features 8 Comments

We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more

Sep 30, 2014 8:01 PM News Features 8 Comments

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm scored a big win in federal appeals court last week, which apparently has created a new wave of desperation in the allies of Gov. Scott Walker. more

Sep 30, 2014 7:55 PM News Features 3 Comments

It shouldn’t be necessary to say this since it has absolutely nothing to do with who should be elected governor in November, but all major candidates hire national political consultants to work more

Sep 24, 2014 3:22 AM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

