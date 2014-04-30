Mary C. Mclellan
Cinderella through the Ages
The character of Cinderella, where humility becomes nobility and the downtrodden rise, may be as old as storytelling. Possibly, every major culture has its Cinderella story. Writer/director Robin Mello cleverly explores the history of the c... more
Apr 30, 2014 1:46 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Slice of Life in 1978 Texas
In Tandem Theatre closes its 16th season with James McLure’s 1959 Pink Thunderbird, two short plays performed back-to-back. Laundry and Bourbon (directed by Jane Flieller) is about three women living in 1978 Maynard, Texas, and Lone Star (d... more
Apr 30, 2014 1:42 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Thrillingly Cold Precision in ‘The Nightmare Room’
Koren Black's white, sterile set comes to a sharp point. In a way, it serves as the title character in the U.S. premiere of John Goodrum's The Nightmare Room, a satisfying thriller that opens the season for... more
Oct 10, 2012 3:22 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater