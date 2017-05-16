Mary Jensik
First Stage Explores Political Lies in Orwell's 'Animal Farm'
First Stage Young Company renders a well-balanced stage adaptation of George Orwell’s classic political allegory, Animal Farm. more
May 16, 2017 2:59 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Stage-To-Farm: Animal Farm with First Stage
The horses wear cowboy hats and ponytails. The pigs wear pigtails armbands. The dogs wear dog tags and dog collars. Everyone’s in white. There’s a sense of innocence that’s going to be corrupted by exploitation. It’s remarkable how such a vivid at.. more
May 14, 2017 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater 1 Comments
Red Light Winter
Playwright Adam Rapp earned a lot of acclaim (including a 2006 Pulitzer Prize) and a bit of controversy for his risqué drama Red Light Winter , the story of two young, American guys who share a window prostitute in Amsterdam in an more
Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee