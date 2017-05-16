RSS

Mary Jensik

First Stage Young Company renders a well-balanced stage adaptation of George Orwell’s classic political allegory, Animal Farm. more

Paul Ruffolo

The horses wear cowboy hats and ponytails. The pigs wear pigtails armbands. The dogs wear dog tags and dog collars. Everyone’s in white. There’s a sense of innocence that’s going to be corrupted by exploitation. It’s remarkable how such a vivid at.. more

Playwright Adam Rapp earned a lot of acclaim (including a 2006 Pulitzer Prize) and a bit of controversy for his risqué drama Red Light Winter , the story of two young, American guys who share a window prostitute in Amsterdam in an more

