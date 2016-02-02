RSS

Mary Lazich

With allegations of African American disenfranchisement and taxation without representation, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is facing criticism for his appointments to the Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) board. more

Feb 2, 2016 3:24 PM News Features 5 Comments

Republicans are rushing a 20-week abortion ban through the Legislature. Introduced on May 22, the Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Bill is being heard in a rare joint committee, made up of members of both legislative houses. The bill, a... more

Jun 2, 2015 9:42 PM Expresso 2 Comments

Wisconsin used to have the Healthy Youth Act, considered gold-standard sex education legislation. This changed in April of 2012 when Act 216, introduced by Republican Senator Mary Lazich, was approved on a party-line vote. more

Apr 28, 2015 11:20 PM News Features

In recent weeks, the media and public have been focused on the more than 27,000 pages of documents released as part of the first John Doe investigation into the actions of high-level aides more

Mar 19, 2014 1:20 AM News Features

State Sen. Mary Lazich (R-New Berlin) and state Rep. Tyler August (R-Lake Geneva), both Republicans, are refusing to schedule a public hearing on a bipartisan bill that would take politics more

Sep 19, 2013 12:12 AM News Features

In a Senate committee last week, state Sen. Mary Lazich (R-New Berlin) argued that Wisconsin’s elections could be run better if more poll workers were affiliated with political parties more

Sep 11, 2013 5:12 PM News Features

U.S. District JudgeWilliam Conley did the right thing in temporarily halting Act 37's requirement thatdoctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at hospitals within 30miles of their clinic.In his order, Conley found that th.. more

Jul 9, 2013 6:18 PM Daily Dose

Right-wing conservatives may have made a mistake by fighting so hard to keep sex education out of our schools for so many years. more

Jun 18, 2013 11:03 PM Taking Liberties

Republican lawmakers have not scheduled a public hearing in Milwaukee County on the controversial bill to grant the Milwaukee County executive sweeping powers over local more

Apr 3, 2013 4:02 PM News Features

The epic partisan battle for the Wisconsin Legislature is now coming down to an 834-vote difference in the 72,000 votes cast in the 21st Senate District in Racine County. Although a canvass confirmed... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 11 Comments

The singing quartet in the Skylight Opera Theatre’s Plaid Tidings won’t let the fact that they were killed in a car crash in the 1960s stop them from putting on the TV Christmas special they’ve always dreamed of. Getting past the ,Today more

Jan 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

