Mary Lazich
Abele Cut Milwaukee County and Minority Representation on MATC Board
With allegations of African American disenfranchisement and taxation without representation, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is facing criticism for his appointments to the Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) board. more
Feb 2, 2016 3:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 5 Comments
Proposed 20-Week Abortion Ban Would Harm Pregnant Women in Crisis
Republicans are rushing a 20-week abortion ban through the Legislature. Introduced on May 22, the Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Bill is being heard in a rare joint committee, made up of members of both legislative houses. The bill, a... more
Jun 2, 2015 9:42 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 2 Comments
What ‘SEX(ED): The Movie’ Shows
Wisconsin used to have the Healthy Youth Act, considered gold-standard sex education legislation. This changed in April of 2012 when Act 216, introduced by Republican Senator Mary Lazich, was approved on a party-line vote. more
Apr 28, 2015 11:20 PM Pegi Christiansen News Features
Legal Fight Over John Doe 2 Continues With Help from GOP Lawmakers
In recent weeks, the media and public have been focused on the more than 27,000 pages of documents released as part of the first John Doe investigation into the actions of high-level aides more
Mar 19, 2014 1:20 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Republican Leaders Won’t Allow a Hearing on Redistricting Reform
State Sen. Mary Lazich (R-New Berlin) and state Rep. Tyler August (R-Lake Geneva), both Republicans, are refusing to schedule a public hearing on a bipartisan bill that would take politics more
Sep 19, 2013 12:12 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
GOP Tries to Inject More Politics Into Election Day
In a Senate committee last week, state Sen. Mary Lazich (R-New Berlin) argued that Wisconsin’s elections could be run better if more poll workers were affiliated with political parties more
Sep 11, 2013 5:12 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Wisconsin’s Anti-Abortion Bills: The National Connection
U.S. District JudgeWilliam Conley did the right thing in temporarily halting Act 37's requirement thatdoctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at hospitals within 30miles of their clinic.In his order, Conley found that th.. more
Jul 9, 2013 6:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Where Babies Come From
Right-wing conservatives may have made a mistake by fighting so hard to keep sex education out of our schools for so many years. more
Jun 18, 2013 11:03 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Out-State Legislators Will Determine the Future of Milwaukee County at Committee Hearing on April 10 in Madison
Republican lawmakers have not scheduled a public hearing in Milwaukee County on the controversial bill to grant the Milwaukee County executive sweeping powers over local more
Apr 3, 2013 4:02 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
State Senate in Limbo With Recount
The epic partisan battle for the Wisconsin Legislature is now coming down to an 834-vote difference in the 72,000 votes cast in the 21st Senate District in Racine County. Although a canvass confirmed... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
Plaid Tidings
The singing quartet in the Skylight Opera Theatre’s Plaid Tidings won’t let the fact that they were killed in a car crash in the 1960s stop them from putting on the TV Christmas special they’ve always dreamed of. Getting past the ,Today more
Jan 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee