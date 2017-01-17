Mary Macdonald Kerr
Renaissance Theaterworks’ ‘Luna Gale’ Explores Drug Abuse, Family and the Foster Care System
Renaissance Theaterworks' next "Secrets and Lies"-themed production is Luna Gale, a recent work by Rebecca Gilman exploring the complexities of our country's foster care system. It shows at the Broadway Theatre Center's Studio Theatre Ja...
Jan 17, 2017 1:20 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature
Urinetown at Carthage
The press release says, "Urinetown satirizes the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, and municipal politics." Um...yeah...that pretty much covers it. I think of it as a broad ..
Apr 15, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Evolution and the Classroom with Next Act Theatre
Next Act Theatre closes its season next month with a world premiere. Playwright/screenwriter Stephen Massicotte had written The Clockmaker , which Next Act produced a couple of years ago. This year Massicotte bring Next Act Ten Questions to Ask Yo..
Mar 27, 2015 2:45 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Arts Education Center Stage
Next Act's No Child is a clear-eyed exploration of the U.S. educational system, the value of arts programming and of hope that defies circumstances.
Feb 3, 2015 10:22 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Marti Gobel Portrays 16 Characters in One-Woman Show
Lower East Side New Yorker Nilaja Sun is an Obie Award-winning actress, playwright and teaching artist well known for her nationally-recognized one-woman show No Child, which makes its Milwaukee premiere at Next Act Theater Jan. 29. This po...
Jan 20, 2015 10:38 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Musical High School Horror with Theatre Unchained
Theatre Unchained's Milwaukee premiere of Carrie: The Musical persistently shies away from subtlety in an adaptation of the beloved Stephen King novel about a telekinetic student. Anna
Oct 16, 2014 3:43 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Crash' Explores the True Meaning of Friendship
First Stage brings award-winning author Jerry Spinelli's best-selling book for young adults to life in Crash. The play, a growing-up story of a teenage boy who wants nothing more than for his
Apr 4, 2014 12:23 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Insightful Look into a Bully’s Psyche
Bullying is often the big elephant in a room (or hallway, or workplace), recognized by most but hard to address. First Stage's upcoming show Crash is bound to be a great conversation starter and learning experience on the topic for ages 8 a...
Mar 20, 2014 5:52 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
It’s a Wonderful Stage Show
Few holiday films attract the kind of attention that Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life has enjoyed for about half a century. Now the perennially popular classic film can be enjoyed live, onstage at Next Act Theatre. The show, a
Dec 18, 2013 1:37 AM Anne Siegel Theater
It’s a Warm, Wonderful Life
This holiday season, Next Act Theatre returns to Mary MacDonald Kerr's unique take on a Frank Capra classic as it presents It's a Wonderful Life: Live Radio Show. Seasoned Milwaukee stage actors play Milwaukee actors from the golden age of ...
Dec 11, 2013 1:41 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
One Actor, One Director, One Script
At some point in the drama, protagonist Alice Conroy works out how many mystery books she had read over the course of her life. It's a big number. She starts crunching the numbers and discovers how much of her waking life had been spent in ...
Sep 12, 2013 5:53 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Remembrance, Spirit and Faith
"There was—and there was not," intones the elderly man in Armenian at the start and end of Beast on the Moon, Richard Kalinoski's deeply affecting play about two survivors of the Armenian Genocide, which opened last
Mar 6, 2013 4:13 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
A Glimpse of What Milwaukee Theater Can Be
Sometimes everything comes together on a production. Sometimes all of the elements of a show run together in just the right way. That's what seems to have happened prior to opening night with In Tandem Theatre's
Feb 27, 2013 4:04 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Clockmaker’s Dream
Stephen Massicotte's The Clockmaker is a delicate drama of narrative poetry. Events don't unfold in a linear fashion. They conform to a dreamlike logic of emotion that resonates through the heart of human connection. It's very, very difficu...
Feb 5, 2013 11:57 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Time and Drama with Next Act
The plot has been compared to Kafka, but there are elements that also echo the work of Philip K. Dick and quite a few others. The fact of the matter is that it is about time. "It," in this case, happens to be Stephen Massicotte's The Clockm...
Jan 31, 2013 11:31 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Depth Beyond Sentiment
A Google image search for "sentimental Christmas movie" pulls up many images from Frank Capra's It's A Wonderful Life. Next Act Theatre does a brilliant job of bringing the sentimental story to the stage in a breathtakingly refreshing
Nov 20, 2012 12:50 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Next Act Broadcasts ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
Philip Van Doren Stern was a 20th-century historian and editor who compiled short story collections and worked with the letters of such giants as Lincoln, Poe and Thoreau. He also wrote a 4,000-word short story called
Nov 8, 2012 3:33 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Rep's Classic 'To Kill a Mockingbird'
The Milwaukee Rep creates a powerful stage drama from a classic of American literature, as it presents Christopher Sergel's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird. An ensemble provides vocal scoring to a brilliantly balanced...
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Off the Wall's 'Sisters Rosensweig' Filled to the Brim
The Sisters Rosensweig, much like its titular siblings, holds varying traits and attitudes, at times at odds with one another. Off the Wall Theatre's current production of the Wendy Wasserstein Broadway hit tries its best, and at times succ...
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Next Act's 'Vigil' Finds Comic Balance
Next Act Theatre's production of Morris Panych's Vigil is a work of art. The darkly comic story of a man waiting for his aunt to die requires a precise balance that director Mary MacDonald Kerr and company execute quite well...
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater