Mary Merrill
Navigating a Nexus of Art
Milwaukee’s quarterly Gallery Night and Day is an open invitation to experience the tremendous array of art and culture the Cream City has to offer. For the first time, the Shepherd Express offers a comprehensive walking tour of its own Th... more
Apr 22, 2014 8:58 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
The Milwaukee Potters Guild @ The Marshall Building
A new addition entity since January 2010, The Milwaukee Potters Guild officially opened in the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building at 207 East Buffalo. The new gallery occupies a lower level location between Bridget Paints and Reginald Baylor .. more
Jun 2, 2010 2:49 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Mirandolina
In the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s latest production, Carlo Goldoni’s romant Mirandolina ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee