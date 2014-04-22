RSS

Mary Merrill

artcover.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s quarterly Gallery Night and Day is an open invitation to experience the tremendous array of art and culture the Cream City has to offer. For the first time, the Shepherd Express offers a comprehensive walking tour of its own Th... more

Apr 22, 2014 8:58 PM Visual Arts

A new addition entity since January 2010, The Milwaukee Potters Guild officially opened in the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building at 207 East Buffalo. The new gallery occupies a lower level location between Bridget Paints and Reginald Baylor .. more

Jun 2, 2010 2:49 AM Visual Arts

blogimage5347.jpe

In the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s latest production, Carlo Goldoni’s romant Mirandolina ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES